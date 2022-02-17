AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins’ new HC Mike McDaniel said that he quickly contacted Tua Tagovailoa and assured him that he intends on getting “all that greatness” out of his new quarterback. McDaniel thinks Tagovailoa brings a skill set that he is “familiar with.”

“What I’ve seen is a skill set that I’m familiar with, that’s very successful in this offense,” McDaniel said via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “You’re seeing a very accurate passer that receivers love to catch footballs from — tight spirals and accurate throws, which are huge for run after the catch and YAC yardage. What that means for an offense is if you have people who can run after the catch, that’s an outstanding skill set for him.”

McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has natural movement in the pocket and has several other components that make him a successful NFL quarterback.

“I also see some great athleticism, some natural pocket movement and really, a tough competitor that’s willing to stand in there when necessary. All of these things that are components to a quarterback’s game that are very important in NFL systems.”

McDaniel reiterated that his system is tailed to the “skill set of our players” and is eager to learn what works for his team.

“Everything is tailored to the skill set of our players, and it looks a little different,” McDaniel said. “It’s the coolest part of our job, but it’s also very normal because we went through that in a drastic way in our formative years. It’s really fun because you don’t limit yourself and you kind of don’t know where it’s going to go, but you’re working with players, finding out what they’re comfortable with and adjusting on the fly. It’s one of my favorite parts of the process.”