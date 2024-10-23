TRADE: Chiefs Trading For Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are trading veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs on Wednesday.

The Titans receive a conditional fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder from the Chiefs. Although, they will eat a portion of Hopkins’ contract to facilitate this trade.

Hopkins has come up as a potential trade candidate for over a year now, but the Titans resisted moving him until now.

The Chiefs could use some depth at receiver, given the number of injuries they’ve sustained at the position.

Hopkins, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

In 2024, Hopkins has appeared in six games for the Titans and caught 15 passes for 173 yards receiving and one touchdown.