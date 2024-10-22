Update: Rams Calling Teams About Trading WR Cooper Kupp

Update:

Dianna Russini, Mike Silver and Jourdan Rodrigue report the Rams have been calling other teams about trading WR Cooper Kupp.

She says Los Angeles is seeking a second-round pick and is willing to take on some of Kupp’s salary in 2024 to facilitate a deal.

This is notable because it shows the Rams are now initiating conversations about Kupp and not just fielding inquiries like a report over the weekend suggested.

There have been a number of injuries to top receivers this week and this season, so the Rams could very well find a taker, especially if they take on the bulk of Kupp’s $15 million 2024 salary.

The veteran receiver would still be owed $5 million guaranteed in 2025.

In an appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show, the Athletic’s Dianna Russini says she’s heard the Rams are open to trading WR Cooper Kupp.

Russini adds the Rams have been open to taking on salary to facilitate a Kupp trade to one of the teams that have inquired so far, indicating Los Angeles is seriously mulling the decision.

Jourdan Rodrigue wrote on Monday the Rams have been getting serious trade calls about Kupp, confirming a report from the weekend that teams had called Los Angeles about the veteran wideout.

Beyond the message trading Kupp would send to a veteran-laden Rams team about its prospects in 2024, the financial aspect of a Kupp trade is a serious hurdle to overcome. He has a $15 million base salary in 2024 that an acquiring team would have to pick up the remainder of, or the Rams would have to eat.

Beyond that, Kupp is owed $20 million in 2025 — a $12.5 million base salary and a $7.5 million roster bonus due in March — with $5 million of the bonus already guaranteed.

Kupp has been out of the lineup due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 but seems poised to return for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings. The result of that game could influence the Rams one way or another.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2024, Kupp has appeared in two games for the Rams and caught 18 passes for 147 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Kupp as the news is available.