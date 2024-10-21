Dolphins Place WR Braxton Berrios On IR, Activate CB Cam Smith

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve and activated CB Cam Smith to the roster.

Roster Moves | We have activated CB Cam Smith off the injured reserve list and placed WR Braxton Berrios on the injured reserve list. pic.twitter.com/0ZMa898kij — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 21, 2024

Berrios suffered a significant injury this past weekend and will be out for some time.

Smith, 23, was a three-year starter at South Carolina. The Dolphins drafted him in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $7,028,424 rookie contract that includes a $2,111,581 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts. He recorded 91 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six interceptions, and 24 pass deflections.

Berrios, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 in 2023 when he was released.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season. Berrios returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Berrios appeared in six games and recorded no catches on four targets. He also returned seven punts for 103 yards (14.7 YPR) and three kicks for 76 yards.