AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Virginia TE Jelani Woods has had a private workout with the Bills. (Tom Pelissero)
Dolphins
- The Dolphins are hosting Maryland S Nick Cross for a top 30 visit this week. (Josh Norris)
- The Dolphins hosted Alabama LB Chris Allen for a top 30 visit. Allen was second-team All-SEC in 2020 but was knocked out for the season in 2021 with a foot injury in his first game. (Josh Norris)
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe mentions former Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is still deciding if he wants to play in 2022. He might not sign with a team until training camp.
- Howe adds the Patriots will make a decision on whether to bring back DE Trey Flowers or LB Jamie Collins after the draft once they see how that goes.
- Regarding a potential trade of WR Nelson Agholor, Howe believes the Patriots coaching staff wants to make it a point to get Agholor more targets in 2022.
