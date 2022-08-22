AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott on P Matt Araiza beating out P Matt Haack for the punting competition: “It was time to move to one punter at this point and what we’ve seen from Araiza is he’s had a good start. He’s not where he needs to be. He had to continue to work.” (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki has seen more playing time than you’d expect from a starter of his stature this preseason. That’s because the new offense in Miami is essentially requiring a change in position for Gesicki and he’s trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible.

“I need it,” Gesicki said via PFN’s Adam Beasley. “I need all the reps I can get. I played receiver last year, I’ve played receiver the last three, four years. I’m playing tight end now. Any reps I can get live out there, blocking, putting my hands on another guy, going out there and working hard, blocking, honestly just working on my footwork, hand placement. Any reps I can get at that, I can use it.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he wants the best 53 players on the roster, even if that means carrying three quarterbacks: “I’ve done both in my career.“

Patriots

New England hosted WR Kaden Davis for a tryout. (Mike Reiss)