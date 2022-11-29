AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said WRs Marquez Stevenson and Jamison Crowder are working hard to return this season. (Joe Buscaglia)

said WRs and are working hard to return this season. (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott said the team plans to increase the snap count of returning CB Tre’Davious White despite who their opponent is. (Buscaglia)

despite who their opponent is. (Buscaglia) McDermott on White: “I thought he got off to a good start (last week). He was physical and looked comfortable out there. We’ll see where it goes from here.” (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he “wouldn’t put it past” LT Terron Armstead to play in the next couple of weeks. McDaniel is “confident he will play again.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots OLB Matt Judon is leading all outside linebackers in AFC Pro Bowl voting and isn’t concerned about his strong play dropping off despite not adding many sacks to his total recently.

“I think I’m all right,” Judon said, via NESN.com. “I didn’t have a stat line that I usually have last game, but I think I was back there. I think I was playing well. I just couldn’t get (Cousins) down. But I really care about winning, honestly. My conditioning feels well. I’m pretty healthy right now. This is kind of the time people get colds and stuff. You kind of can’t control that, but I’m trying to take the vitamins that I can and all that to support my immune system. So I feel pretty good right now.”

“I think any great player or any good player or somebody that’s having a decent year, later in the season and as he’s having that kind of season, people start saying, ‘Hey, we can’t let this guy mess up the game. We can’t let this guy get going,'” Judon added. “That’s what you get, and that’s kind of what you want, what you prepare for. Now, we’ve just got to scheme against that because we know it’s coming, and other people have got to get free within the scheme. That’s what you do. That’s something that hopefully a lot more teams do, and then we’re going to combat it with stuff that we do.”

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said LB Jahlani Tavai earned the extension with the team based on his consistency and performance on all four downs, as well as his contract being up. (Zack Cox)

said LB earned the extension with the team based on his consistency and performance on all four downs, as well as his contract being up. (Zack Cox) Patriots RB Damien Harris is not expected to play on Thursday and is considered week-to-week at this time with his thigh injury. (Ian Rapoport)