AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said during his press conference that he doesn’t see anything holding QB Tua Tagovailoa back from playing this week and also gave an update on LT Terron Armstead.

“We will just be mindful of what he does,” McDaniel said, via MiamiDolphins.com. “Really, you’re looking at Wednesday, just making sure that we don’t do anything to have any setbacks, breaking the pocket and whatnot. But I’m very confident and don’t anticipate any sort of setback that would negate him playing in the upcoming football match.”

“I feel pretty good about where he’s at,” McDaniel said of Armstead. “He was pretty close this past week, relatively to where he just continues to defy normal timelines with injuries that would keep a lesser athlete with the toughness and desire that would keep them out for longer. So I expect him to get some work and practice this week. I don’t know exactly — every day is so important for that healing process. So whether that’s Wednesday, Thursday Friday, we’ll at least let Tuesday happen before we concretely pin that in. But his plan is to get some action this week for sure and I know he’s optimistic to play in this upcoming game.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Troy Brown spoke about the injuries that have limited second-round WR Tyquan Thornton during his rookie season.

“He got banged up early in the spring,” Brown said, via NESN.com. “He got banged up early in the season, so he missed some time. … Tyquan, his development so far over the first year, obviously a bit rocky with the injuries, but he’s coming along just like most of the other rookies in the league.”

“He made his way back, and he’s made some plays for us when he’s given the opportunity to make them,” Brown added. “He’s a pretty talented player. We’ve just got to figure out ways for him to be involved and everyone else to be involved in a good day. And a lot of times, you don’t have to catch a lot of passes to be involved in the game. Just your presence alone could help our team.”

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on the team’s coaching staff and play-callers: “The system that we have in place, I feel good about.” (Zack Cox)