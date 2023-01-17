AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski confirmed he had discussions about signing with the Buffalo Bills last offseason but ultimately elected to retire and stay retired, as he didn’t have the passion for the game anymore. (TMZ)
Dolphins
- Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have work to do to get under the salary cap in 2023 and the bulk of that is probably going to be via restructures.
- Jackson expects Miami to restructure four players from a list that includes WR Tyreek Hill, OLB Bradley Chubb, CB Xavien Howard, LT Terron Armstead and DE Emmanuel Ogbah.
- Of that group, Ogbah might be the least likely given his struggles in 2022. Jackson notes the Dolphins could trade him if they found a taker but the more likely option is he’s back and Miami hopes he’s better once he’s healthier.
- Moving on from Howard is not an option, per Jackson, even though he had some struggles in 2022 as well.
- Jackson expects the Dolphins to cut CB Byron Jones, potentially with a June 1 designation, after his recovery from an Achilles injury just stalled out.
- Other possibilities Jackson mentions include cutting TE Cethan Carter to save a few million and finding a trade taker for WR Cedrick Wilson to shed his salary.
- Although the Dolphins could explore upgrading at inside linebacker, Jackson thinks veteran LB Jerome Baker will be safe this offseason.
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier said the team still hasn’t made a decision on Jones and his contract situation: “Byron worked hard trying to get back and unfortunately it didn’t work out…We’re not there yet (on his contract situation).” (Safid Deen)
Patriots
- NBC Sports’ Tom Curran says the unusual statement the Patriots released affirming their commitment to assistant coach Jerod Mayo shows they want to make sure Mayo feels appreciated in New England and that he has opportunities there for career advancement.
- Curran adds a lot can and will happen between now and the day Patriots HC Bill Belichick ultimately chooses to retire, but it’s fair to think Mayo has the inside track to being Belichick’s heir.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!