AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills DE Leonard Floyd can earn $2 million in incentives for sacks this season, including $500,000 for eight sacks, $1 million for 10 sacks, and $2 million for 12 sacks. (Albert Breer)

can earn $2 million in incentives for sacks this season, including $500,000 for eight sacks, $1 million for 10 sacks, and $2 million for 12 sacks. (Albert Breer) The Bills’ Brandon Shell is for one year with a $1.165 million base salary. It includes a $150,000 signing bonus, playtime incentives, and an injury waiver for Shell’s right shoulder, cartilage or labrum, or left or right knee cartilage. ( deal for OTis for one year with a $1.165 million base salary. It includes a $150,000 signing bonus, playtime incentives, and an injury waiver for Shell’s right shoulder, cartilage or labrum, or left or right knee cartilage. ( Aaron Wilson

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill thinks he can realistically achieve 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

“Oh yeah, for sure. I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah,” said Hill, via ProFootballNetwork.

Hill believes reaching 2,000 yards will require him to be healthy for a full season and keeping the right mindset with the help of his coaches.

“For me, not getting injured, coming in each and every day wanting to get better, wanting to be coached. And I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me. I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL, I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster also. So just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record, and I do want to break the record. So I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it.”

Hill hopes to travel with Tua Tagovailoa to Hawaii in order to get some extra training in.

“I’m really hoping that Tua wants to go back to Hawaii because that way, I can sneak a vacation in with the family and also get some work in,” Hill said.

Patriots

Mark Daniels reports that Patriots OT Trent Brown isn’t at minicamp because his flight was canceled due to a hail storm in Texas.

isn’t at minicamp because his flight was canceled due to a hail storm in Texas. According to Patriots HC Bill Belichick, former Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount and WR Aaron Dobson have been with the team as part of the Bill Walsh Fellowship. (Doug Kyed)