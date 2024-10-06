AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Katherine Fitzgerald notes that Bills DT Ed Oliver was limited in Thursday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.
- Bills HC Sean McDermott ruled out the following players for Week 5: DT Austin Johnson (oblique), WR Khalil Shakir (ankle), S Taylor Rapp (concussion protocol), and DT Ed Oliver (hamstring). (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills LB Terrel Bernard mentioned he has more tests to do on his pec before deciding the next step. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills DE Dawuane Smoot was fined $8,156 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 4.
Dolphins
- Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver doesn’t consider LB Channing Tindall as an edge defender given they need more speed in the role: “He relies on speed. We need guys that set the edge. He’s [236] pounds. That would be asking a lot of that kid.” (Barry Jackson)
- Dolphins OLB coach Ryan Crow said they aren’t rushing edge rushers Bradley Chubb (knee) and Cameron Goode (knee) back into the lineup following Jaelan Phillips‘ injury, per Joe Schad.
- Dolphins DL Emmanuel Ogbah was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask), and LB Jaelan Phillips was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (contact in the knee area or below a passer) in Week 4.
- Dianna Russini reports that the Browns, Dolphins, and Jets were among the teams who told QB Joe Flacco they were uninterested in signing him this past offseason.
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel QB Tyler Huntley had command of the Dolphins’ offense this week: “Based on the conviction of the other ten guys in the huddle. When the other 10 guys leave the huddle with confidence, it’s typically a sign that their QB has them right.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- McDaniel on overcoming the “sloppiness” and finding a way to win: “It was great. … You want to see your team take steps forward. I feel we did today.” (Adam Beasley)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on the issues he has encountered in his first season: “I expected to take my lumps just like a lot of other first-year coaches.” (Chad Graff)
- Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett was not thrilled with the team’s performance in Week 5: “We’ve got to play better man. There’s no magic thing we need to do. We just have to play better.” (Graff)
- Replacing injured C David Andrews was C Nick Leverett, who was disappointed by how he played in his first start: “There was a lot of stuff I left out there, a lot of nasty play out there.” (Zack Cox)
