AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

  • Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver doesn’t consider LB Channing Tindall as an edge defender given they need more speed in the role: “He relies on speed. We need guys that set the edge. He’s [236] pounds. That would be asking a lot of that kid.” (Barry Jackson)
  • Dolphins OLB coach Ryan Crow said they aren’t rushing edge rushers Bradley Chubb (knee) and Cameron Goode (knee) back into the lineup following Jaelan Phillips‘ injury, per Joe Schad. 
  • Dolphins DL Emmanuel Ogbah was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask), and LB Jaelan Phillips was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (contact in the knee area or below a passer) in Week 4.
  • Dianna Russini reports that the Browns, Dolphins, and Jets were among the teams who told QB Joe Flacco they were uninterested in signing him this past offseason.
  • Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel QB Tyler Huntley had command of the Dolphins’ offense this week: “Based on the conviction of the other ten guys in the huddle. When the other 10 guys leave the huddle with confidence, it’s typically a sign that their QB has them right.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
  • McDaniel on overcoming the “sloppiness” and finding a way to win: “It was great. … You want to see your team take steps forward. I feel we did today.” (Adam Beasley)

Patriots

  • Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on the issues he has encountered in his first season: “I expected to take my lumps just like a lot of other first-year coaches.” (Chad Graff)
  • Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett was not thrilled with the team’s performance in Week 5: “We’ve got to play better man. There’s no magic thing we need to do. We just have to play better.” (Graff)
  • Replacing injured C David Andrews was C Nick Leverett, who was disappointed by how he played in his first start: “There was a lot of stuff I left out there, a lot of nasty play out there.” (Zack Cox)

