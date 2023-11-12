AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Bill Belichick

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs said he expects to play on Monday after being limited in practice. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Bills QB Josh Allen was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Dolphins

Dolphins FB Alec Ingold was fined $14,333 for unnecessary roughness.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick was asked if all the comments on his job security bothered him throughout the week, including statements made by owner Robert Kraft on NFL Network.

“Well, I just do the best I can every day,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think we all feel that way. I think we’re all disappointed in the season. But we’ll keep going here. Seven games to go. Be ready to go next week against the Giants.”

Kraft appeared on NFL Network and talked about the team’s struggles: “This our 30th year that I’ve had the privilege of owning this team. And I’ve never been 2-7. So, it’s really disappointing. I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fanbase did. And I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year. This isn’t what we were expecting to happen this year.” (Dakota Randall)

Belichick on benching QB Mac Jones for QB Bailey Zappe : “Yeah I just thought it was time for a change.” (Ben Volin)

for QB : “Yeah I just thought it was time for a change.” (Ben Volin) ESPN’s Mike Reiss says Patriots CB J.C. Jackson wasn’t just late for curfew at the team hotel last week, he didn’t show up at all. That led to him being benched to start the game and being left behind from the team’s trip to Germany this week.

Patriots CB Jack Jones also missed curfew but he did show up to the hotel eventually, per Reiss. He was also benched to start the game.

also missed curfew but he did show up to the hotel eventually, per Reiss. He was also benched to start the game. Patriots WR Matthew Slater was fined $14,819 for unnecessary roughness.