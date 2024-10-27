AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Drake Maye

Bills

Bills WR Amari Cooper is looking forward to having more responsibility in the offense as the year continues.

“Yeah, of course,” Cooper said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s why they traded for me. Definitely ready for an increased role, definitely ready for more opportunities and I’m ready to pounce on it.”

Bills CB Taron Johnson received a $16,883 fine for Unnecessary Roughness after a hit on a defenseless player in Week 7.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘s performance in Week 8: “One of the stronger games I’ve seen by a quarterback.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

on Cardinals QB ‘s performance in Week 8: “One of the stronger games I’ve seen by a quarterback.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill weighed in on the loss: “That [stinks], man. Every time we lose in this league it [stinks]. They were a good football team. But at the end of the day, we obviously are a better football team. We’ve just got to put it on tape as a team. Not just one player… Everybody has got to play for each other, play for your brother. At the end of the day, it’s got to mean something to you, bro. It’s got to. It’s got to.” (Barry Jackson)

Dolphins FB Alec Ingold was fined $17,445 for Unnecessary Roughness as a result of a low block, and CB Kader Kohou faced fines totaling $11,055 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct in Week 7.

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on QB Drake Maye ‘s concussion: “I walked in at halftime and saw him. The competitor that he is, obviously he wanted to go back out there and play. But there’s a protocol that he has to go through. Again, can’t wait to get him back.” (Ben Volin)

on QB ‘s concussion: “I walked in at halftime and saw him. The competitor that he is, obviously he wanted to go back out there and play. But there’s a protocol that he has to go through. Again, can’t wait to get him back.” (Ben Volin) Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne on his dropped passes in Week 8: “I’ve just got to play better. … I played so bad. I’ve got to look in the mirror.” (Chad Graff)

on his dropped passes in Week 8: “I’ve just got to play better. … I played so bad. I’ve got to look in the mirror.” (Chad Graff) Bourne continued: “I hated that game. I just played so bad. … I’ve got to make more plays, and as a group, we’ve got to just focus in.” (Zack Cox)

Patriots OT Vederian Lowe ‘s progress is “moving in the right direction” for him to play Sunday. (Mike Reiss)

‘s progress is “moving in the right direction” for him to play Sunday. (Mike Reiss) New England HC Jerod Mayo feels their run defense is a few plays away every game from being in a good place: “You look at one game; it’s the three big runs. Then you look at this past game, and it’s the 4-yard, 5-yard, 4-yard, 6-yard, just the continuous, slow bleed. We have to do a better job getting off blocks and going out there and tackling the ball carrier.” (Mike Giardi)