Dolphins LT Terron Armstead Retiring From NFL

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dolphins LT Terron Armstead has decided to call it a career and retire from the NFL.

Armstead spent 12 years in the NFL for the Saints and Dolphins.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said previously that they were operating under the assumption that Armstead would retire this offseason, so this doesn’t come as a shock to the team.

Armstead agreed to reduce his salary to the veteran minimum, which gave the Dolphins room to make moves this offseason.

Armstead, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

Armstead was slated to make base salaries of $13.3 million and $12.3 million over the next two seasons.

For his career, Armstead appeared in 135 games and made 131 starts for the Saints and Dolphins. He was a five-time Pro Bowl section.