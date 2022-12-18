AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen believes that his team will see the Dolphins once again in the playoffs, but has confidence that has been instilled by HC Sean McDermott all season long.

“That’s the number one thing Coach McDermott preaches is playoff caliber,” Allen told reporters, via NFL.com. “Can’t win the Super Bowl unless you make the playoffs. So that’s goal number one down. Goal number two now is to clinch the division. That’s how we’ll take it. We’ll take it one game at a time. Be ready for next week.”

“That’s a really good football team,” Allen said of the Dolphins. “Who knows if we’ll see them again? I’m pretty positive we will. That third quarter is not where we want to be, but again, that fourth quarter, guys made plays, stepped up, found a way to win.”

McDermott on CB Tre’Davious White‘s play: “He was in a good position on a lot of the throws. One in the short red zone, but I think the week he had of practice was focused & full of preparation. You saw that in the plays he was making on the ball.” (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill revealed that the reason he wanted a trade from the Chiefs was due to the lack of targets he received offensively.

“It got like that probably like the middle of last season,” Hill said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m the type of guy, like, I love playing ball and I love being by the team, because football is a team sport, right? And it would be some games where I’d get two targets, I’d get three targets. And we’d go into meetings and my coach would be like, ‘We’ve got to get you involved, we’ve got to get you involved.’”

Patriots

Rob Gronkowski could see Tom Brady returning to the Patriots for another season if the veteran quarterback was open to the possibility.

“I mean, if Tom really wanted to, I’m sure that it would be all open arms to go back to New England. I would just have to say all parties would need to want it,” Gronkowski said, via Scott Thompson of Fox News. “But he has the opportunity to go wherever he would love to go. It’s Tom Brady. If he wanted to go back home to the San Francisco 49ers, I’m sure that would be open. If he wanted to go back home to the Patriots, I’m sure those doors would be open. If he 100% wants to stay in Tampa Bay, those doors would be wide open. It’s all on him.”

Julian Edelman told Former Patriots WRtold The Sports Hub that he has received calls from three NFL teams this year about a potential return: “There have been some calls, and I’ve turned them down. The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that’s a contender.” ( Phil Perry