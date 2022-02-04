AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Preston Williams

Bills

Dolphins WR Preston Williams saw his numbers plunge in 2021 after having his best year the previous season. Williams is still confident that he can return in 2022 and make an impact for Miami.

“I want to be out there real bad,” Williams said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Let’s start over and get back out there, getting reps at the same time as everybody else, being there for camp and not missing camp. My confidence never leaves. I still believe I’m that guy. Just waiting for my opportunity again.”

Jackson points out that the Dolphins could place a second-round tender on CB Nik Needham that would pay him around $3.98 million for 2022.

According to Jackson, WR DeVante Parker has not been told that he is being shopped by the team, despite reports.

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores believes he was fired because he refused to “tank:” “I wouldn’t do the things that they wanted me to do. From a character and integrity standpoint there was no way I was going to tank. I know that’s why.” (Joe Schad)

Flores claims that other people were aware that he was offered $100k per loss from team owner Stephen Ross to lose games: "Without getting into specifics, I will say, other people were aware, other people were aware." (Schad)