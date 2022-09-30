AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott is unsure if WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) suffered a setback but admitted that he aggravated his injury. In the end, McDermott thinks he’s okay to practice: “I don’t know if Gabe Davis had a setback, but he did aggravate his ankle again. I think he’ll be okay (for practice).” (Chris Brown)

McDermott said that OT Tommy Doyle said he was “fine” following Week 3’s game but was informed by the medical staff that the offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL. (Chris Brown)

is still going through the league’s concussion protocol. (Chris Brown) McDermott said recently signed CB Xavier Rhodes is suffering from a hamstring injury and likely won’t play in Week 4. (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wrote on Twitter that he appreciates the support he’s received following his concussion in Thursday’s game and is focusing on his recovery.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night. It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he’s not thinking about Tua Tagovailoa ‘s timetable of recovery from a concussion when asked about the possibility of putting him on the injured reserve: “I’m not even thinking about timetables as a player. It’s about Tua as a person. We’re just worried about him getting healthy and getting all of the testing done. We’ll cross the bridge on timetables.” (Jeff Darlington)

McDaniel understands the concern over Tagovailoa’s concussion and the issues of him being cleared ahead of Week 4: “I get the optics. I get exactly what it looks like. I get people’s concern. One thing I can exude with 100 percent conviction is that everyone in this building had the correct process and diligence.” (Jeff Darlington)

McDaniel mentioned that Tagovailoa approached him about when he’ll be able to play again. The coach responded that he wants Tagovailoa to focus on his recovery: “Stop this right now. Don’t even think about a game… Let’s worry about you and your head and being a healthy human being. We’ll worry about playing football later.” (Mike Garafolo)

McDaniel said the quarterback was in good spirits on the flight home: “He sat next to me on the flight. We talked about the game. I was asking him questions about how he was feeling. He was just happy to be with his teammates. It was a scary, scary situation for all of us.” (Aaron Wilson)

McDaniel added that Teddy Bridgewater will be their start in Week 5 if Tagovailoa is unable to play. (Cameron Wolfe)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick confirmed that QB Mac Jones isn’t dealing with a broken bone or any fractures in his high-ankle sprain: “It’s not a broken bone. It’s not a fracture you’re dealing with. It’s a different injury.” (Zack Cox)