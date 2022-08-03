AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie spoke about having a larger role in their offense going into next season and feels that he must stay consistent.

“I’ve got to go out there and play my best football and put my best foot forward,” McKenzie said, via Grace Heidinger of the team’s official site. “I still got to continue to stack days and that’s what I feel like I’m doing. I just got to keep being consistent and just come out here every day and make plays.”

McKenzie thinks that his playmaking ability is being more recognized this offseason now that he’s in the slot receiver role.

“I feel like now everybody’s seeing it and I’m just getting more opportunities after those plays,” McKenzie said. “And I feel like I got to keep doing that and be consistent. But at the same time, you know, it’s more noticeable now that I’m in the slot position.”

McKenzie said that being in the slot means he must consistently find ways to get open and be in the right position.

“That means I got to get open, you know, man to man coverage, zone, I got to be in the right position, in the right space,” McKenzie said. “And I feel like that’s evolved. I’m getting open for him when he needs me open. I’m sitting in zone when he needs me to be there, and it’s been awesome so far.”

Dolphins

Dolphins’ second-year CB Trill Williams called his interception in Monday’s practice “meaningful” because he hopes it translates into building trust from the coaching staff.

“It’s meaningful because practice translates to the games,” Williams said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “If I can make these plays now in front of the coaches they’ll have confidence to put me into the game to make those same plays.”

Dolphins DBs coach Sam Madison described Williams as a “big, physical corner” and has been urging him to perform well this offseason.

“Big, physical corner. I’m glad he came back. He has his weight down so he’s moving a lot better. He’s going to have to continue to get better. We have a lot of cornerbacks that he’s going to have to contend with. So every day is going to be like his Super Bowl. And I told him there can be no letdowns on certain plays. So he’s been doing some really good things, but it’s still a long way to go. And we still have a lot of time to get there.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa refused to comment on owner Stephen Ross‘ tampering charge regarding Tom Brady and Sean Payton: “I remember I came in in 2020. So whatever happened in 2019, I can’t even speak on that. I was here in 2020 and I’m still here. I’m blessed to be here. If it has to do with support from the team, I think the team’s all in with me.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson said that he deleted all of his social media in order to focus on his own development.

“I mean, I’m not a big social media guy,” Wilson said, via NFL.com. “I don’t have access to that kind of stuff. I keep my mind here with the guys and in the playbook and with our coaches and learn from what those guys are telling me.”

As for scrutiny against him in the media, Wilson said that he doesn’t pay attention to what is written about him.

“Who’s scrutinizing? I mean, I’m sorry — I don’t read any of you guys’ stuff,” Wilson said, smiling. “It’s only (backup QB Joe) Flacco that’s scrutinizing me in our ping-pong tournaments we’ve got going on outside of this.”

Wilson added that he only listens to what his coaches, teammates, and other quarterbacks say about his career.

“For me, it comes to limiting what voices that I really need to hear,” Wilson said. “And right now, it’s hearing what my coaches have to say, what the other quarterbacks have to say, and really my teammates and what we’re thinking every single play.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh adamantly called veteran QB Joe Flacco a starting caliber player: “In my opinion, he could start in this league. I believe that.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick downplayed the apparent transition in offensive scheme to a wide zone system, saying they just installed those first and will do gap runs next. (Mike Giardi)

The Patriots hosted LBs Josh Watson and Nate Wieland for workouts on Monday. (Mike Reiss)

and for workouts on Monday. (Mike Reiss) According to Jeff Howe, there is “no clear timetable” for RB James White‘s recovery from hip surgery and it’s possible that he’ll remain on the PUP list to start the regular season.