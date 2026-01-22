AFC Notes: Bills HC Search, Sean McDermott, Terry Pegula, Brandon Beane, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Bills decided to fire HC Sean McDermott following their Divisional Round loss to the Broncos, ending his nine years in Buffalo. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, citing sources around the league and within the Bills, reports they will make QB Josh Allen the priority in their next hire.

Jones cites multiple sources who connect Bills OC Joe Brady, former Giants HC Brian Daboll and Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb to the Buffalo job.

As for Daboll’s possible return to Buffalo, Jones reports Titans’ new HC Robert Saleh has interest in bringing him in as offensive coordinator. Sources also tell Jones that Daboll wants to see how things shake out with the Bills before deciding on taking an OC job.

One team source told Jones that the success of Jaguars HC Liam Coen , Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, and Bears HC Ben Johnson hurt McDermott’s viability as Buffalo’s head coach: “Because success is defined in a different way. We won 13 games this year and success is now one way. It’s winning a world championship. That is the new standard here in Buffalo.”

Bills owner Terry Pegula told reporters that the decision to fire McDermott was due to the results of the loss against the Broncos. (Getzenberg)

told reporters that the decision to fire McDermott was due to the results of the loss against the Broncos. (Getzenberg) Pegula defended GM Brandon Beane and the roster: “I’m aware there’s criticism out there about our franchise. It’s impossible to have those kinds of results without having a good roster.” (Fitzgerald)

and the roster: “I’m aware there’s criticism out there about our franchise. It’s impossible to have those kinds of results without having a good roster.” (Fitzgerald) Pegula continued: “I did not fire a coach based on a bad officiating decision. If I can take you into that locker room, I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall year after year.” (Fitzgerald)

Beane: “We have an MVP QB who just finished his 8th season here & we’ve got to help him get to the Super Bowl. We have to get it over the top & that starts with finding the right head coach.” (Wolfe)

Pegula said Allen did not have any input on the decision to fire McDermott and that Pegula did not talk to Allen before the firing and only did so after. (Fitzgerald)

Pegula on perception of power struggle between Beane and McDermott: “I’m the kind of guy, if I sense you’re on a power play, you’re out. I don’t like power plays. … Any sense at all that he (Brandon Beane) was on a power play, he would be gone.” (Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

In the introductory press conference for new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley , owner Stephen Ross said he knew Sullivan was the guy he wanted to hire about 10 minutes into his first virtual interview, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

and HC , owner said he knew Sullivan was the guy he wanted to hire about 10 minutes into his first virtual interview, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. He added he thought Sullivan was completely objective in his process that settled on Hafley, even though they worked together in Green Bay.

Among Sullivan’s opening remarks: “This is a tough business, it is not a complicated business in my opinion … We’ll build something that is sustainable over time.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

He went on to say not to anticipate the Dolphins leaning on free agency until their salary cap situation was in a better state: “It’s not going to be an easy road, but the journey is well worth going on. When we get to the end of this thing, and hoist that trophy, we will know we started at the bottom… I have no doubt we will get there.” (Barry Jackson)

Regarding his plan for QB Tua Tagovailoa , who reports have said is not expected back for Miami despite a guaranteed salary and a record $99.1 million dead money hit if cut, Sullivan kicked the can on the question until he got a chance to talk to Tagovailoa personally. (Jackson)

, who reports have said is not expected back for Miami despite a guaranteed salary and a record $99.1 million dead money hit if cut, Sullivan kicked the can on the question until he got a chance to talk to Tagovailoa personally. (Jackson) Said Sullivan: “Huge question looming over the organization. I have a lot of respect for Tua; he’s accomplished a lot in this league. Whether it’s Tua or anyone else, it’s unfair to talk about anything specific before I talk to the player myself. To say I have a great understanding of what we’re going to do or where we’re going to go, that would be a lie. I thought [ Quinn Ewers ] did a great job at the end of the season. We will figure that out. ..But I can’t give you that answer today.”

] did a great job at the end of the season. We will figure that out. ..But I can’t give you that answer today.” Sullivan was more willing to talk generally about his philosophy with the quarterback position: “Yes, we need to get the QB situation in place, but we’re not gonna do it in an irresponsible manner where we sacrifice building the infrastructure of this football team.” (Jeremy Bergman)

He added he plans to draft a quarterback every year or every other year to try and keep the well stocked. (Jackson)

Hafley said he prides himself on connecting with players and holding them to a high standard: “I learned how to tell people the truth, I learned how to tell players the truth — even if it’s not what they wanted to hear … I learned what it’s like to hold people to an extreme level of accountability.” (Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte made a similar touchdown reception in their Divisional Round win over the Texans to the one he recorded against Houston in Week 6. Ironically, both grabs were recorded against Texans CB Derek Stingley.

“It was the exact same route, same end zone, same corner of the end zone, on the same person,” Boutte said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Boutte reflected on his talk with HC Mike Vrabel after their playoff win, during which the coach praised him for the progress he had made this year.

“It was a great moment,” Boutte said of his postgame hug with Vrabel. “I think he told me he was proud of the way I was going. And I would just say that I’m thankful he believed in me when he came in. There was a lot of talk about where I would be, possibly traded, and stuff like that. But we’re sitting here today. He believes, I believe, and it’s been great.”

Vrabel thinks Boutte’s versatility is where he’s improved most and feels they can line him up in multiple spots.

“Probably his versatility,” Vrabel said. “I think he’s an easy learner, could play a bunch of different spots if we asked him to. … I just know that he’s very unselfish, that he makes the most of his opportunities, and has been a highly competitive player. Doesn’t say a whole lot, does his work, has always been accountable, and is where he needs to be when he needs to be there. You notice his actions — you don’t necessarily hear them. That’s just his personality. But you can certainly see that his identity when he plays is exactly what we want.”

CB Carlton Davis III (concussion protocol) practiced Wednesday on a limited basis, according to Vrabel. (Mike Reiss)