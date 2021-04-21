AFC Notes: Bills, Jaguars, Texans

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane mentioned that their running backs group is lacking “home run hitters” despite having Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

“What does his skill set have in comparison to what we have on the roster?” Beane said, via Matt Parino of NYUp.com. “Is this player going to do something … I don’t think either one of our backs are home run hitters, so is there an elite trait that this guy has and says, ‘Man, he’s got something we don’t have.’ That’s probably the conversation, versus, ‘OK, are we going to take the same type of back as Devin, are we gonna take the same type of back Zack? Because even those two guys have different skill sets.”

However, Beane added that he doesn’t feel pressed to select a running back in the early rounds.

“I’m not going into this draft going, ‘Man we got to find some back here in the top few rounds or anything like that,’” Beane said.

As for the possibility of re-signing Josh Allen, Beane said that “there’s no rush” and they will resume negotiations sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Josh and I have spoken, and I’ve also had one conversation with one of his representatives, and we’re just going to get through the draft and then when we get to later spring, maybe summer — there’s no rush — but we’ll have some kind of conversation,” Beane said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “And listen, we would love to get Josh extended, no doubt. But it’s got to be a number that works for him and works for us, and that’s been my conversation with them, and they know the same. We’re all on the same page.”

Beane added that they will also wait until after the draft to decide on whether to exercise Allen or LB Tremaine Edmunds‘ fifth-year options but their respective cap numbers under the option aren’t ideal.

“The short answer is, we’re going to wait until after the draft to figure that out,” Beane said. “We’ve had some discussions, but really, that’ll be front and center as soon as the draft is done. The hard part of this year is going to be, the cap has gone down, (we) don’t know exactly where it’s going to be next year, probably not a huge increase. Josh’s number is in the 20s because of a Pro Bowl. Tremaine has made a couple Pro Bowls, he’s pushing 13. You can’t really be flexible with those cap numbers, so we got to make sure if we pick them both up that we’re going to have close to 35 million space in next year’s cap. It’s not an ideal scenario from that to pick them both up and not extend them, so we just got to figure out how to make that work in our system. But we’ll have that answer once the draft is over.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said a couple of teams made calls about trading up for the No. 1 overall pick. However, Baalke confirmed the obvious that Jacksonville intends on using its pick, presumably on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. He added owner Shad Khan is involved in that decision.

“We’ve fielded a couple of calls, but I think we’re going to hold tight. Again that decision is made organizationally and our ownership is involved with that as well,” Baalke said via NFL Media’s James Palmer.

Texans

Texans DE DeMarcus Walker ‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal includes a $300,000 signing bonus, $500,000 of his $1 million base salary is guaranteed for skill and injury, to go along with a max of $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal includes a $300,000 signing bonus, $500,000 of his $1 million base salary is guaranteed for skill and injury, to go along with a max of $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson) Texans G Lane Taylor‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus, $262,500 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. The deal is under the veteran salary benefit and includes an injury waiver. (Aaron Wilson)