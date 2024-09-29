AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen had high praise of WR Khalil Shakir and called him a “selfless” type of player. Shakir, notably, is currently tied with former Saints WR Michael Thomas for catching a record 27 consecutive targets.

“I could say this over and over, (Shakir’s) a freaking football player, emphasis on football,” Allen said, via Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “He loves the game. He does things the right way. He’s so selfless in his approach throughout the week. He may get two passes during practice.”

Allen said Shakir always seems to be in the “right spot at the right time.”

“He just keeps finding ways to be in the right spot at the right time, and he makes plays. That’s just kind of his M.O. I freaking love him. I’m so proud of him and his trajectory that he’s gone in his career so far.”

Bills LB Terrel Bernard spoke on potentially returning in Week 5: “I hope so. It’s hard to put a timeline. That would be awesome if it is. I’m going to do everything in my power to try and make it out there, but we’ll kind of see how it goes.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Jets

Jets WR Irvin Charles was fined $5,083 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), and LB Jamien Sherwood was fined $6,354 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 3.

was fined $5,083 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), and LB was fined $6,354 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 3. Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick will lose another game check of $792,000, bringing his four-week total to $3.16 million in lost salary. He has also accumulated $4.5 million in mandatory fines and another $1.4 million in discretionary fines. (Rich Cimini)

Saleh commented on the team’s effort in their loss to the Broncos: “We had a great week of prep. Felt great energy pregame and even at halftime … the reality is it was going to be tough sledding no matter what because of the rain. What was disappointing was the self-inflicted wounds.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Aaron Rodgers

As for QB Aaron Rodgers , Saleh mentioned that he was fine after he came up limping at the end of the game: “He’s fine, probably just a little wear and tear.” (PFT)

Rodgers on the loss to the Broncos: “Our focus just wasn’t as sharp as it had been in the first three weeks.” (Rosenblatt)