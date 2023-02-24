AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Derek Carr, Patriots

Bills
Bills DC Leslie Frazier said first-round CB Kaiir Elam is embracing that he must compete for a starting role.
“You’re not just handed a job rookie year. You’ve got to earn it,” Frazier said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “And that’s an every week thing. And that’s just how we do things here. And I think [Elam’s] embraced that.”
Regarding rookie RB James Cook, OC Ken Dorsey said Cook progressively improved as the season went on.
“He’s just gotten more and more comfortable as the season’s gone [on]. He’s gotten that experience and those reps,” Dorsey said. “It’s a combination of him working hard and putting himself in position to be out there more because we trust him.”
Bills’ rookie WR Khalil Shakir is focused on taking a “big jump” in his second year.
“It’s gonna be a big jump first to second year — just kind of make sure that I focus in on a lot of those deep key details as well the small details as far as within my route running and cleaning things up with that,” Shakir said.
Jets
- ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on NFL Live that three other teams have connected with former Raiders QB Derek Carr in addition to the Saints and Jets.
- Darlington mentioned that Carr had a “great visit” with the Jets and the organization is excited about how he could fit into their locker room.
- Dianna Russini reports that Carr is seeking $35 million “plus” per year in his next contract.
Patriots
- Patriots OT Conor McDermott‘s two-year deal is worth a total of $3.6 million and includes base salaries of $1.11 million and $1.275 million. McDermott received a $350,000 signing bonus and $350,000 of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- McDermott has up to $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2023 and $425,000 in 2024, to go along with an annual $50,000 workout bonus. An additional $1.5 million in incentives over the length of the deal are available.
