AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Derek Carr, Patriots

Bills

Bills DC Leslie Frazier said first-round CB Kaiir Elam is embracing that he must compete for a starting role.

“You’re not just handed a job rookie year. You’ve got to earn it,” Frazier said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “And that’s an every week thing. And that’s just how we do things here. And I think [Elam’s] embraced that.”

Regarding rookie RB James Cook, OC Ken Dorsey said Cook progressively improved as the season went on.

“He’s just gotten more and more comfortable as the season’s gone [on]. He’s gotten that experience and those reps,” Dorsey said. “It’s a combination of him working hard and putting himself in position to be out there more because we trust him.”

Bills’ rookie WR Khalil Shakir is focused on taking a “big jump” in his second year.

“It’s gonna be a big jump first to second year — just kind of make sure that I focus in on a lot of those deep key details as well the small details as far as within my route running and cleaning things up with that,” Shakir said.

Jets

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on NFL Live that three other teams have connected with former Raiders QB Derek Carr in addition to the Saints and Jets.

in addition to the and Darlington mentioned that Carr had a “great visit” with the Jets and the organization is excited about how he could fit into their locker room.

Dianna Russini reports that Carr is seeking $35 million “plus” per year in his next contract.

Patriots

Patriots OT Conor McDermott ‘s two-year deal is worth a total of $3.6 million and includes base salaries of $1.11 million and $1.275 million. McDermott received a $350,000 signing bonus and $350,000 of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

‘s two-year deal is worth a total of $3.6 million and includes base salaries of $1.11 million and $1.275 million. McDermott received a $350,000 signing bonus and $350,000 of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap) McDermott has up to $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2023 and $425,000 in 2024, to go along with an annual $50,000 workout bonus. An additional $1.5 million in incentives over the length of the deal are available.