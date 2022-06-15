AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Mekhi Becton, Patriots

Bills

Bills OLB Von Miller believes QB Josh Allen has a similar presence to other top-level quarterbacks around the NFL: “All the great QBs, they just have this aura about them. I wouldn’t even call it a leadership quality. They just have… this energy about them. They’re able to lead grown men. Josh is one of those guys…huge reason why I came here. Huge believer in Josh.” (Mike Giardi)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh wouldn’t elaborate on OT Mekhi Becton ‘s weight but said the offensive tackle has been working with trainers this week and is expected to be ready for training camp. (Brian Costello)

When asked if Becton fits in as their starting left tackle, Saleh said that they'll "figure that out" this week: "We'll figure that out in the next couple of days." (Ralph Vacchiano)

Saleh called Becton an “important” player for their system and thinks he could be a “transcendent” offensive tackle if he’s able to continue developing: “We’re all aware of the talent that he possesses. The size, the athleticism, the physicality. All of it. And he’s really smart… So, yeah, he’s important. If he takes care of his business like we know he can, he can be transcendent.” (SNY Jets)

Becton said that he feels ready to play: “I’m feeling good physically. I’m ready to go out there and play.” (D.J. Bien-Aime)

As for his weight, Becton feels comfortable where he’s at but wouldn’t provide the specific pounds he’s at. (Brian Costello)

Becton doesn’t think it will be difficult to get to his target weight and just needs to “eat right and drink a lot of water.” (Connor Hughes)

As for his knee injury, Becton said he couldn’t return to the lineup because he was incapable of regaining sufficient strength. (D.J. Bien-Aime)

Becton expects to start at left tackle but will play wherever he’s asked to be: “I’m open to playing wherever. As long as I’m on the field.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Regarding the Jets hosting OT Riley Reiff, LB Kwon Alexander and DT Larry Ogunjobi for workouts this offseason, Saleh said the door isn’t closed for any of them and GM Joe Douglas is working through possible additions. (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers is currently a restricted free agent and has not signed the second-round tender the team placed on him this offseason. He still says he wants to stay with the team beyond the 2022 season.

“Definitely,” Meyers said, via MassLive’s Sophie Weller. “I mean, like, who wouldn’t? So once I got here, I talked to my agent and I was just like, whatever you got to do. That’s why (my agent) gets paid the big bucks and I’m going to try to do what I do best. So, I kind of put it all on his plate, just trusting him, trusting the coaches, trusting the front office.”