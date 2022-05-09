AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Bills have hired Matt Bazirgan, the former Texans’ director of personnel, as a senior personnel executive.

Jets

The Jets pretty much had their pick of the top receivers in this class picking at No. 10, with the exception of Falcons WR Drake London who went at No. 8. Jets GM Joe Douglas explained what drew them to their pick of Garrett Wilson over guys like Chris Olave and Jameson Williams who were the next two picks off the board.

“Every single receiver brought something different and dynamic,” Douglas said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “You had guys that could run by anybody. You had big body guys with unbelievable catch radius. You had guys that were just pure route-runners. Ultimately, we felt like the guy that had the best combination of all those traits was Garrett Wilson, a guy that had the route skills, the ball skills, the catch radius, the ability to attack the ball and make contested catches, the ability to make people miss right after catch, create explosive plays in space, and a guy that had the top-end speed to get behind defenses and threaten vertically. He had the best combination of all the traits we were looking for.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions he’s heard the Jets may have made a renewed push for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel if both London and Wilson were off the board when they picked 10th.

Ahmad Gardner said he would like to play zone in the Jets' defensive scheme, as he prefers it the most and feels comfortable when others around him are in a certain spot: Jets first-round CB said he would like to play zone in the Jets' defensive scheme, as he prefers it the most and feels comfortable when others around him are in a certain spot: "I like playing zone. I feel like it's easier. I like it a lot. When it comes to zone, I like knowing what everyone around me is doing. That way I know where to be and when to be there." (Mike Giardi)

Patriots

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Packers and Saints also had Day 2 grades on Patriots second-round WR Tyquan Thornton, who was widely criticized as a reach.