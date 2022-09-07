AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is not expected to be recovered from his torn ACL until early November.

is not expected to be recovered from his torn ACL until early November. Rapoport mentions the Rams and Bills are two teams that remain interested in Beckham but it makes the “most sense” for the receiver to wait until late October to sign a contract.

Jets

Jets DL Quinnen Williams is attempting to step into a leadership role on the team, despite realizing that he is only in his fourth year and still has much to learn.

“I definitely look up and be like, ‘Man, this is my fourth year.’ But I’m still young and learning,” Williams said, via Brian Costello of The New York Post. “I’ve learned a lot throughout this time. I can share the things that I’ve learned, especially off the field as a younger guy with the younger guys on the team. I’m still learning and I’m teaching at the same time. It’s one of those things that I really don’t look at age when it comes down to being a veteran or not a veteran. Being an experienced guy, I’m definitely experienced going into my fourth year.”

“I feel like this year we’ve got everything we need to be the team that we want to be and the team New York wants us to be,” Williams added. “We just have to go be consistent, put it all on tape, put it all on the field.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh has high praise for Williams and believes he is trending in the right direction.

“He can be a very dominant football player and I’m not talking dominant from a statistical standpoint,” Saleh said. “I just think he can be a very disruptive football player and he’s fully healthy, he’s in tremendous shape, he’s got the right mindset and he’s saying all the right things. Just really excited for him to just put that effort out every single day and see where it takes him, but he’s in a much better place than he was a year ago just in terms of his overall physical makeup because of the injury he suffered during OTAs last year, but really excited about the direction he’s going.”

Saleh confirmed Week 4 will likely be the earliest for QB Zach Wilson (knee) to be available. (Adam Schefter)

(knee) to be available. (Adam Schefter) Wilson said he would play now if it was up to him but he is allowing the team’s medical staff to determine his availability. (Zack Rosenblatt)

The Jets guaranteed OT Conor McDermott $300,000 of his $1.3 million base salary when they re-signed him. (Over The Cap)

Patriots

Patriots RB Ty Montgomery (ankle) and RT Isaiah Wynn (undisclosed) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Jim McBride)

(ankle) and RT (undisclosed) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Jim McBride) Both were listed as limited, along with WR Jakobi Meyers, although Montgomery’s injury was listed as a knee and not an ankle. Wynn’s injury was listed as his back and Meyers a knee. (Zack Cox)