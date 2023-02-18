AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia thinks it makes a lot of sense for the Bills to extend LB Tremaine Edmunds , even if it means losing some other key free agents like S Jordan Poyer and even with LB Matt Milano already under contract on a big deal.

, even if it means losing some other key free agents like S and even with LB already under contract on a big deal. If Buffalo can manage it, Buscaglia believes they should also bring back LB A.J. Klein on a cheap deal given his steadiness as depth and a third linebacker. He adds LB Tyrel Dodson is also worth bringing back, though perhaps not at the cost of the restricted free agent tender.

on a cheap deal given his steadiness as depth and a third linebacker. He adds LB is also worth bringing back, though perhaps not at the cost of the restricted free agent tender. Linebacker makes a lot of sense as a position to target in the draft, per Buscaglia, either on Day 3 if Edmunds is back or earlier if he walks.

Jets

SNY’s Connor Hughes writes that it seems the pecking order for the Jets at quarterback this offseason is Packers QB Aaron Rodgers , former Raiders QB Derek Carr , 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo , and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill .

, former Raiders QB , 49ers QB and Titans QB . Hughes says Rodgers is clearly the top option but the concern from the Jets is that he won’t find New York as appealing.

He also mentions there’s a feeling around the NFL the Jets are much higher on Tannehill than some might believe. It’s worth pointing out that both Todd Downing and Keith Carter joined New York’s staff this offseason after spending the last few years with Tannehill in Tennessee.

and joined New York’s staff this offseason after spending the last few years with Tannehill in Tennessee. Hughes adds that fixing the offensive line is almost as important as finding a quarterback, and the Jets could need as many as three new starters, including center and both tackle spots.

While the defense was the strong suit for the Jets in 2022, Hughes points out they still have some potential weak spots to address at safety, linebacker, and defensive tackle.

Hughes mentions the Jets are optimistic new OC Nathaniel Hackett will be good for WR Denzel Mims but the team still could stand to add another pass-catcher if they cut both WRs Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios .

will be good for WR but the team still could stand to add another pass-catcher if they cut both WRs and . As for Carr, Mike Jones of The Athletic predicts that Carr will wind up in New York next season rather than with an NFC South team like the Buccaneers, Panthers, or Saints.

Patriots

When appearing on NBC Sports Boston, Albert Breer shot down rumors of the 49ers possibly looking to trade Deebo Samuel to the Patriots and points out that New England has never even reached out to San Francisco.

“I checked in with somebody who would absolutely know on this, and they said A) we’re not trading him and B) they haven’t even called,” said Breer. “So wherever this is, it hasn’t gotten to the Niners’ desk. This isn’t something that’s been on the table for them at all.”