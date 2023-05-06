AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane mentioned to reporters that the team is not interested in going all-in for one season and then being forced to rebuild.

“There are some moves that we could do that would say we’re all in for this year and then have a teardown,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “We’ve been diligent with the cap to try to avoid that type of situation. It’s not easy, especially when you have a top 10 quarterback, great receiver, Tre White, Von [Miller], and some of these guys. Ultimately, we think we’ve got a plan to continue to go for it year after year and hopefully, we can find a way to pull that title home for Buffalo sooner rather than later.”

According to Ryan O’Halloran, Bills DT Poona Ford‘s one-year contract carries a maximum value of $3.25 million through playing time and sacks incentives.

Jets

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s been impressed by WR Garrett Wilson and compared him to Raiders WR Davante Adams.

“He’s a talented guy. I threw him a pass today and just kind of turned and was like ‘wow.’ . . . His ability to kind of get in and out of his breaks,” Rodgers said. “There’s another 17 I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody. The explosiveness in and out of breaks, the 17 here, is pretty similar.”

Wilson on expectations for the team Aaron Rodgers) … and we expect to compete with everyone in the league, beat everyone in the league. We expect to do that.” ( : “You add someone like that () … and we expect to compete with everyone in the league, beat everyone in the league. We expect to do that.” ( Zack Rosenblatt

Patriots

New Patriots OC Bill O’Brien had praise for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and the team’s other wide receivers while speaking with reporters this week.

“It’s early, but he’s a guy that, when you watch him play and you watch his tape from the places that he’s been, he’s a very versatile guy,” O’Brien said, via Dakota Randall of NESN.com. “I think that’s what you see in that wide receiver room. There are a lot of guys with versatility. He’s definitely a guy that has been a good addition so far, just in the meeting room with his experience and the things that he’s done, especially most recently in Kansas City. So, it’s been good to work with him.”