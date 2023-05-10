AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills TE Dawson Knox is excited about TE Dalton Kincaid joining the team due to the matchup problems the pair can create for opposing defenses.

“’12’ personnel is going to open up a lot of doors for the offense. . . . We want them in nickel if we want to run and if we bring in two tight ends, sometimes they will have to bring in a base linebacker,” Knox said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “That will start to expose some mismatches. It’s going to be really fun.”

Per Over the Cap, the Bills signed DT Poona Ford to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with $1.5 million in guarantees.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked about OT Mekhi Becton and told reporters that his best five offensive linemen will play.

“We’re going to play our best five. You can assume AVT is the best right guard and Laken and our center and both tackles, so it’s going to be a cool competition,” Saleh said, via JetsWire.com. “He looks good. He looks fantastic, really, but I don’t know, probably more of a question for him, but I don’t get into the whole business part of it. Just find a way to get better every day, but he’s attacking this offseason the right way and I’m excited for him.”

Becton later tweeted and deleted an apparent reference to these comments saying emphatically he is a left tackle. Saleh was asked about those too and responded, “Go earn the left tackle [job]. Competition.”

“The expectation for him is no different than anybody else,” Saleh added. “It’s redundant, I feel like I say it to you guys all the time, but you wake up and find a way to get better and that’s who you are every single day. That’s the expectation. If it leads to starting, if it leads to a left tackle position, it doesn’t matter. If you go to bed satisfied with the way you approach each day and the way you attack it, odds are, it is going to work out in your favor. If it doesn’t, at least you go to bed knowing you tried your best.”

Jets OT Billy Turner on being reunited with former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers : “The dude just shows up to work and he’s just so f—— happy right now. It’s just so cool to witness and see.” (Rich Cimini)

on being reunited with former Packers teammate : “The dude just shows up to work and he’s just so f—— happy right now. It’s just so cool to witness and see.” (Rich Cimini) Jets OT Billy Turner signed a one-year, $1.65 million deal that includes a $1.35 million base salary, $1 million of which is guaranteed, and up to $300,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

signed a one-year, $1.65 million deal that includes a $1.35 million base salary, $1 million of which is guaranteed, and up to $300,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap) Jets WR Randall Cobb‘s one-year, $3 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $2.25 million base salary, and up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. Another $1 million in incentives is available. (Over The Cap)

Patriots

Patriots recently signed LB Chris Board said New England made it a priority to bring him in this offseason.

“In free agency, there were a lot of teams that wouldn’t mind having me, but there was definitely an emphasis and a priority (from the Patriots) to get me here, which I really appreciated,” Board said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “So that kind of went into the process of me deciding to sign here. I appreciate just the respect that I’ve had here so far.”

Board is grateful for the praise he received from HC Bill Belichick back in October, where the Patriots coach credited his size, speed, and instincts.

“It meant a lot,” Board said. “Coach Belichick knows ball, and for him to say that, it definitely meant a lot. I look forward to just making a lot more plays here and helping us win football games.”