AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Although there are a number of solid veteran edge rushers still available, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects the Bills to roll with the younger players they’ve invested high draft picks in, such as A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham, until DE Von Miller is recovered from his torn ACL.

Jets Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Jets WR Corey Davis has come up as a player who could be available due to his salary but he’s skeptical the Jets get enough value from another team to part ways.

Jets HC Robert Saleh claimed via Rich Eisen the team was planning to draft DE Will McDonald with pick No. 13 before trading down two spots and didn't miss out on a tackle: "The difference between 13 and 15 in the way everything shook out made no difference to us." (Pro Football Talk)

Jets GM Joe Douglas on the contract of QB Aaron Rodgers: "We're still working on restructuring aspects of the deal as we speak, but we feel like we're in a really good place." (Rich Cimini)

Douglas on QB Zach Wilson: "If I had to do everything over again, I would probably have that veteran presence in the room early for Zach." (Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots OLB Josh Uche said he’s already moved on from last season’s 11.5 sack performance and is focused on continuing his development.

“Last year is last year. Can’t cash in on much from last year,” Uche said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “It’s a new season. Just focusing on the next opponent, just improving. It’s a new season. New plays need to be made new steps need to be taken. Just trying to forget last year, just build and become the best football player I can be.”

Uche added he never took the time to celebrate his results in 2022

“Not really, because I just feel like if you get so big-headed on what you did in the past, you’re going to trip up trying to get where you want to go,” Uche said. “I try to leave that where it’s at and understand this is a new slate. This is a new season and there’s new opportunities. If I’m worried about the past, then I can’t capitalize on the future.”

Uche named Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty, and Matthew Slater as veterans who helped him develop.

“I know I’m not the oldest guy in the room. I’m 24. So it was just a learning experience,” Uche said. “Maturing, having mature guys in the locker room, mature leaders. I was able to learn from them. Eventually, it all came together and it’s still coming together. It’s not like I just figured it out. It’s a continuous process. Last year, I followed Jamie Collins a lot, talking to him a lot, a lot of dialogue. It allowed me to figure things out a little bit more… Along with a lot of other guys like (Dont’a) Hightower, (Devin McCourty), (Matthew Slater), my pops. A bunch of different people. It’s a collective effort. It takes a village to raise somebody.”