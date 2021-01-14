AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills OC Brian Daboll had high praises for rookie WR Gabriel Davis after his four reception, 85-yard performance in the AFC Wildcard round.
“When you’re opportunities there, you gotta make ’em, and he’s made ’em for us. He’s done that on a consistent basis the last half of the year…I’m glad he’s on our football team,” said Daboll, via Michael Giardi.
With the injury to fellow RB Zack Moss, Bills RB Devin Singletary will now likely step into a much larger role for the playoffs. Buffalo drafted Moss to form a tandem with Singletary and keep him fresh for the whole season. But with three more games at most this season, Singletary’s eager to prove himself.
“This is an opportunity. We’re going to see how it plays out,” Singletary said via A.J. Feldman of RochesterFirst.com. “I’m built for it. I’m ready for it. I know the team has confidence in me, I have confidence in me. Whatever way I can, helping the team win that’s what I’ll do.”
- Bills RB T.J. Yeldon will be promoted to the gameday roster to replace Moss. (Joe Buscaglia)
- The Bills are bringing in K Casey Bednarski and QB Chad Kelly for workouts this week. (Aaron Wilson)
- Buffalo is also hosting K Tristan Vizcaino for a workout this week. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Bills will also host DB Chris Westry for a visit this week. (Aaron Wilson)
Jets
- According to Josina Anderson, the Jets have told people they want their next head coach to be a leader of the whole team and be someone who can handle the media better, as they thought previous HC Adam Gase was lacking in those areas.
- Ralph Vacchiano, citing a source, reports Jets GM Joe Douglas still intends on casting a “wide net” for New York’s search for a head coach and he “always intended” on bringing in multiple finalists for in-person interviews.
- Vacchiano’s sources told him “not to read into” reports that 49ers DC Robert Saleh and Titans OC Arthur Smith are respectively their “1-2” candidates for the job, although “they might indeed be” at the end of it all.
- With Smith being the front-runner for the Falcons’ head coaching job, Vacchiano could see Douglas expanding his search to “bring in more candidates,” or returning to negotiate with Saleh.
- Vacchiano also reports that Bill OC Brian Daboll is still “high” on the Jets’ potential list.
- The Jets are bringing in WR Manasseh Bailey for a visit this week. (Aaron Wilson)
Patriots
- Linebacker was another former position of strength that became a weakness for the Patriots in 2020. Former Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich said there’s some promise on the roster with players like Ja’Whaun Bentley if they can develop, though, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss: “I like Bentley a lot. He gets into the line of scrimmage well. He’ll hit you. If he can work on some of his coverage stuff outside of the tackle box, where he’s in space, then that’s going to help his game.”
- Ninkovich was also impressed with former UDFA Terez Hall, who struggled at times but also flashed: “When you’re watching any inside ‘backer, you want to see him make clear decisions on attacking the line of scrimmage. So when you know it’s a run, go get it. He was getting in there. … the physical side of it can’t really be taught. … I liked what I saw out of him.”
- Belichick also praised Hall at the end of the season: “His improvements have been steady but significant, and I think he still has room to get better. It’s a good story about a player who’s put in day after day after day, after two years of hard consistent work, and it’s paid off.”