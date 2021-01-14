AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Brian Daboll had high praises for rookie WR Gabriel Davis after his four reception, 85-yard performance in the AFC Wildcard round.

“When you’re opportunities there, you gotta make ’em, and he’s made ’em for us. He’s done that on a consistent basis the last half of the year…I’m glad he’s on our football team,” said Daboll, via Michael Giardi.

With the injury to fellow RB Zack Moss, Bills RB Devin Singletary will now likely step into a much larger role for the playoffs. Buffalo drafted Moss to form a tandem with Singletary and keep him fresh for the whole season. But with three more games at most this season, Singletary’s eager to prove himself.

“This is an opportunity. We’re going to see how it plays out,” Singletary said via A.J. Feldman of RochesterFirst.com. “I’m built for it. I’m ready for it. I know the team has confidence in me, I have confidence in me. Whatever way I can, helping the team win that’s what I’ll do.”

Jets

According to Josina Anderson, the Jets have told people they want their next head coach to be a leader of the whole team and be someone who can handle the media better, as they thought previous HC Adam Gase was lacking in those areas.

Vacchiano's sources told him "not to read into" reports that 49ers DC Robert Saleh and Titans OC Arthur Smith are respectively their "1-2" candidates for the job, although "they might indeed be" at the end of it all. With Smith being the front-runner for the Falcons' head coaching job, Vacchiano could see Douglas expanding his search to "bring in more candidates," or returning to negotiate with Saleh.

Bills OC Brian Daboll is still "high" on the Jets' potential list.

is still “high” on the Jets’ potential list. The Jets are bringing in WR Manasseh Bailey for a visit this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots