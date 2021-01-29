AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott gave his end of the season press conference on Wednesday and confronted the brutal truth of how Buffalo’s 2020 season ended: they ran into a Chiefs team that was just better. While uncomfortable, it also gives the Bills a clear goal as they move ahead into the 2021 offseason.

“There is still a gap in terms of where we are and where they are. It’s not just one answer that solves that problem,” McDermott said via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques . “We all have to, starting with me, we all have to continue asking ourselves the hard questions of the what-ifs and the whys and the hows. We as a staff have to get better and improve, we have to improve our roster, we have to improve our operation and what we do.”

One of the differences McDermott highlighted was the overall team speed advantage the Chiefs boasted over Buffalo. Not only was WR Tyreek Hill a menace against Buffalo’s defense, but the Bills’ playmakers struggled to create the same kind of separation against the Kansas City defense.

“I think the speed element showed up on the field the other night,” he said. “I don’t think it takes a coach to realize that. Speed and size, that’s what this game is — speed, size and physicality.”

Jets

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh continues to stand behind QB Sam Darnold amid speculation that the team could pursue a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, as New York is a preferred destination for the disgruntled star.

“He is an unbelievable talent,” Saleh said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “There’s a reason why he was the third overall pick. Just watch the tape. Production aside, just watch the player. He’s got tremendous mobility. He’s got arm talent, fearless, smart, and he’s a quick, precise decision-maker. He’s loved in the locker room, and people adore him around this building. If you look at it, he would instantly become the most mobile quarterback that the system’s ever had aside from maybe Jake Plummer when he with Denver. Just from a mobility standpoint, to be able to create off schedule the way he does, he’d probably be one of the better ones that the system’s ever had.”

Saleh refused to speak about Watson during his sessions with the media, and offered the following comment instead:

“There’s a lot of time before April to have a million different discussions, and wherever those discussions lead are where we are going to go in terms of making the best decision to get our organization better.”

Former Jets DL coach and NFL DE Andre Carter is following DC Daronte Jones to the college game, as he has been hired as a defensive line coach for LSU. (Bruce Feldman)

is following DC to the college game, as he has been hired as a defensive line coach for LSU. (Bruce Feldman) The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reports that the Eagles and Jets have notified the 49ers that they intend on interviewing assistant STs coordinator Michael Clay for their special-teams coordinator openings.

Patriots

Alabama QB Mac Jones commented on his interest in meeting with the Patriots during the Senior Bowl, as the team could clearly be in the mix for a new signal caller.

“We just had a good conversation, talked and they got to know me really well,” Jones said, via Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald. “I really liked their (team) table. It’s kind of fun to see how different tables, they act a little different. But the Patriots were really cool and asked some really good questions.”