AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Auburn S Jamien Sherwood has met virtually with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets currently have 21 picks in the next two drafts and eight in the first two rounds. However, GM Joe Douglas is aware it doesn’t matter unless he turns those picks into good players: “Ultimately, with the premium picks — your first-, second-, third-round picks — those are the picks you’re looking to become starters on your team… We do have a lot of assets as we sit here now, but we have to make the most of this opportunity.”
- Former Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s high school coach said the trade probably was best for both sides: “[The trade] is a good move for both the Jets’ franchise and for Sam personally. Both get a clean break and a fresh start. I just hope, with all of the draft picks, the Jets can finally surround a young QB such as [Zach] Wilson or [Justin] Fields with the talent needed to be successful in the NFL.”
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes says cornerback and guard are worth watching as the Jets’ biggest needs with their picks other than No. 2 overall.
- He notes after being outbid for Joe Thuney, New York needs to make sure it can land a player or two so they don’t start Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten again in 2021.
- The depth chart is similarly bare at cornerback, with Bryce Hall and Blessuan Austin currently projected as the starters.
- According to Justin Melo, UCF WR/TE Jacob Harris has met with the Jets.
- Arizona State WR Frank Darby has met virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss mentions Patriots OLB Chase Winovich, listed at 6-3 and 250 pounds, has made it a goal this offseason to bulk up to 260 pounds to better help him set the edge against the run.
- Reiss calls cornerback a sneaky need for the Patriots given both Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson are entering contract years in 2021.
- He also notes the Patriots’ big spending spree at tight end in free agency shouldn’t necessarily be seen as an indictment on TE Devin Asiasi, as the 2020 third-rounder now has less pressure to contribute right away as a starter and can develop.
- The Patriots are the only other team in addition to the 49ers attending Ohio State QB Justin Fields‘ second pro day. (Albert Breer)
- Auburn S Jamien Sherwood has met virtually with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
