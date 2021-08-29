AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he has gotten trade calls from other teams about the Bills’ defensive lineman.

“That’s probably the position we’ve had the most calls is our defensive line and especially the defensive ends,” Beane said, via Bills Wire. “We just have to decide again there how many we want to keep and who we’d be willing to part with and if the value made sense for us.”

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Bills LB Andre Smith was fined $5,806 for hitting Bears QB Justin Fields high last week.

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the Jets had internal discussions about bringing in QB Nick Mullens prior to his signing with the Eagles. Mullens knows the Jets’ offensive system and could be an upgrade over their current group of backup quarterbacks.

Cimini also looks at some potential edge rusher targets the Jets could target who they have some familiarity with. Jets HC Robert Saleh worked with 49ers DE Dee Ford , while DC Jeff Ulbrich coached Falcons DE Dante Fowler and GM Joe Douglas scouted Eagles DE Derek Barnett when he was in Philadelphia's front office.

worked with 49ers DE , while DC coached Falcons DE and GM scouted Eagles DE when he was in Philadelphia’s front office. All of those guys might cost more in terms of draft compensation than the Jets are comfortable giving up, though, according to Cimini. Cheaper targets to monitor might be Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell, Texans DE Shaq Lawson, Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson and Buccaneers OLB Cam Gill.

Patriots

Legendary former Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia weighed in on what he’s seen so far from the Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and first-round rookie Mac Jones during the preseason.

“I watched the quarterbacks to see what they look like after all the things that have been said. I was really, really impressed by both the quarterbacks,” he said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It looks like Cam has better command of the offense, and the ball seems to be coming out a little bit faster. And I think what they’re doing with Mac Jones is everything. They’re lining up in stuff that has gone beyond Basics 101 and into other things — the empty backfield sets, the protection adjustments, all the stuff that goes with it. And he seems to be doing very well with it all.”