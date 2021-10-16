AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson knows that big things lie ahead for rookie WR Elijah Moore, despite his lack of involvement in New York’s offense so far this season.

“Elijah Moore is a baller and his time is coming, just like the rest of us,” said Wilson, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I wish I could get him the ball more; I know that’s part of my job. I know he’s a dominant player. I need to get him the ball more. It’s just buying into the process, knowing it’s going to take time. I think as time goes on, we’re just going to keep getting more comfortable with each other. He’s obviously someone I’m always looking to get the ball in his hands because he’s very dominant.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers is looking forward to taking on the Cowboys in New England’s next game: “Everybody talks about the Cowboys growing up. Definitely one I’m looking forward to. I respect them. I respect what they’re doing this year. I know everybody loves them, so I just want to go out there and play my best. Everybody will be watching.” (Jon Machota)

Mike Reiss believes that the Patriots could wind up signing K Riley Patterson to the practice squad at some point after hosting him for a second workout.

to the practice squad at some point after hosting him for a second workout. Patriots activated LT Isaiah Wynn from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR) Patriots elevated C/G James Ferentz to their active roster.