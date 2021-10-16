Patriots Activate OT Isaiah Wynn From COVID-19 List, Elevate OL James Ferentz

The New England Patriots officially activated LT Isaiah Wynn from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, according to Field Yates.

The Patriots also elevated C/G James Ferentz to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Wynn, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

In 2021, Wynn has appeared in four games for the Patriots, starting all four at left tackle.