AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced that RB Zack Moss has been cleared from concussion protocol and is eligible to play on Sunday.

Jets

Jets WR Corey Davis, who has missed the last two weeks with a hip injury, believes the team has been “starting off faster” in the time he’s missed.

“The boys have been starting off faster,” said Davis, via Randy Lange of the team’s official site. “We obviously still have to pick that up, but just the execution and the details have been really good. The boys have been pretty locked in and Mike’s been doing a good job of getting guys where they’re supposed to be. It’s good to see. Hopefully, I can help out a little bit.”

Davis said he’s comfortable playing with QB Mike White and worked with him closely over the offseason.

“I definitely got some work with Mike, especially in the offseason,” Davis said. “We met up a couple of times, all the quarterbacks and every receiver. I’m definitely familiar with Mike. I love Mike and I love what he’s doing, so we’re behind him.”

Davis had high praise of White and believes the quarterback does well with his decision-making on the field.

“There are both sides of it, where Zach is going to have some growing pains — and we understood that — and the way Mike has been playing, doing really good things,” Davis said. “But our perspective is I’ve got to do my job, whichever quarterback is in there. We trust the coaches to make the right choice at quarterback and I’ve just got to do my job and do the best that I can.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick praised second-round DT Christian Barmore for recognizing a play-action and chasing down Panthers QB Sam Darnold in Week 9. Barmore has been one of New England’s most impressive rookies so far.

“It’s a good play here by Barmore. Barmore sees the backfield play-action go away from him and is able to recognize that and go up the field and chase Darnold,” Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. “This is a really tough situation for the quarterback.”

Belichick also pointed out that OLB Matthew Judon did well to force an errant throw by Darnold after coming off his receiver to rush the quarterback.

“By the time Darnold recognizes it, he tries to flip the ball and it’s an errant throw and J.C. picks it off and there they go. But this is one of those pressures that help cause the interception, which actually turns out better than a sack here,” Belichick said.

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick compared OC Josh McDaniels to Alabama HC Nick Saban this week: “Josh is creative. He’s a very forward thinker. He’s got great poise during the game, never gets rattled, never loses the situation, loses track of the situation. He’s always a play or two ahead.” (Mike Giardi)

The New England Patriots brought in three punters for workouts on Thursday, including Nolan Cooney, Sterling Hofrichter, and Corliss Waitman. (Mike Reiss)