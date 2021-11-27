AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills’ RB Matt Breida commented on his play last week, with HC Sean McDermott saying that he has earned more touches in the offense next week.

“I was able to break off a big chunk in the first play,” Breida said, via BuffaloNews.com. “I was able to get out there. And then came back to me twice. I think it was just one of the things where like, when you get a rhythm going – [Buffalo offensive coordinator] (Brian) Daboll knows that, too. When you’ve got a rhythm, whether pass or run, you just want to keep that going.”

