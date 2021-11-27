AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills’ RB Matt Breida commented on his play last week, with HC Sean McDermott saying that he has earned more touches in the offense next week.
“I was able to break off a big chunk in the first play,” Breida said, via BuffaloNews.com. “I was able to get out there. And then came back to me twice. I think it was just one of the things where like, when you get a rhythm going – [Buffalo offensive coordinator] (Brian) Daboll knows that, too. When you’ve got a rhythm, whether pass or run, you just want to keep that going.”
Jets
- Ralph Vacchiano says that rookie QB Zach Wilson will have to prove that he has learned more of the offense while missing time with injury, despite not having RB Michael Carter and WR Corey Davis this week. Backup quarterbacks Mike White, Josh Johnson, and Joe Flacco were able to consistently move the ball in Wilson’s absence.
- Jets Senior Offensive Assistant Matt Cavanaugh won’t coach in Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. (Rich Cimini)
Patriots
- According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Patriots and CB J.C. Jackson had extension talks during the offseason, but the divide was so significant between the sides that the talks died down quickly and neither party made a counter offer.
- Breer says the feeling was that Jackson was “eyeing every dime he could clean off the table as a 2022 free agent.”
- Franchising Jackson next year would cost the Patriots between $17 million and $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. New England should have between $30 million and $35 million of cap space to work with so it’s possible they may consider tagging Jackson.
- The New England Patriots have added S Cody Davis to their injury report due to an illness and he is now likely to miss Sunday’s game. (Jim McBride)
