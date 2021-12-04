AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills’ HC Sean McDermott and DC Leslie Frazier had high praise for CB Dane Jackson, with both coaches saying that they had full confidence the moment he stepped in for CB Tre’Davious White after his season-ending injury.

“It is next-man-up, regardless,” McDermott said, via BuffaloBills.com. “But I think collectively as a team, we’ve got to take our game another level. He’s always been a guy, coming from Pitt, that has had our DNA in terms of gritty, resilient, player that’s tough, and he’s up for the challenge, I know that. We have a lot of confidence in Dane Jackson.”

“I think Dane Jackson is one of those guys who will step up,” Frazier told reporters. “He’s the next man up and he’ll do a good job for us. But to say that he will play at the level of Tre’Davious, that would be, misleading for sure. Even the game on Thursday night, when he stepped in, he has real good poise and a good feel for the game. And I think that helps him not to get overly concerned or to stress himself out to where he’s not playing to the level that we expect him to. So just that overall composure and that confidence that he has, and he’s a talented guy as well. He’s a match-up guy. It’s hard to find those guys in our league. But he’s allowed us to do some things on defense because of his ability to eliminate other people’s number one receiver. So there are some big shoes to fill.”

Frazier also commented on the loss of White, who he believes will bounce back after his emotional season-ending injury.

“It was emotional for our players and coaches because Tre is just a great, great individual, not just a terrifically talent and football player, but he’s a tremendous person as well,” Frazier added. “It was definitely emotional, when I saw him, when other guys saw him as well. We wanted to encourage him and just lift him up and let him know that we’re going to be there to support him through this process.”

Jackson told the media he didn’t want to get an opportunity this way but says it is his time: “I’ve been telling myself since it happened, this is the opp of a lifetime. This is what I’ve been dreaming of, this is what I’ve been working for.” (Mike Giardi)

Questionable for Week 13: G Cody Ford (biceps), FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle), DE Efe Obada (hip)

Jets

Jets DE Carl Lawson feels he is “still improving as a player” despite being away from the game as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

“It’s crazy to say, but as I’m out, I’m still improving as a player,” Lawson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I kind of live through other players. Every rep they take, I take, whether it’s a practice or a play (in the game). I’m fortunate to be blessed with the ability to improve while watching. They get stuff from me, but I’m also learning from them.”

Lawson said he’s focused on returning at a better condition than when he sustained his injury.

“I really don’t have any interest in getting back to my previous condition,” Lawson said. “My mindset is to be better than I was before. Anything I’ve put my mind to, I’ve gotten. So, until further notice, I don’t really see that changing.”

Lawson reiterated that he has no doubt that he’ll return from his torn Achilles.

“Of course, you go, ‘Why me?'” Lawson said. “But there’s never any doubt that I won’t come back from this.”

Lawson mentioned that he likes to give feedback on what he’s observing in games and asks players about certain positive things they did on the field.

“I want to help everybody and I try to learn from everybody,” Lawson said. “I like to bounce information back and forth, so if they need anything from me, I tell them what I see from my perspective. If I want to learn so I can get better at my game, I ask them what they’re doing. That’s our give-and-take relationship.”

