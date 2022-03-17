AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects Bills’ recently released WR Cole Beasley to gain interest on the open market.
- Fowler could see Buffalo using the $5.1 million in cap space gained by cutting Beasley on a “veteran cornerback” to start opposite of CB Tre’Davious White.
Jets
- Jets new CB D.J. Reed said he “felt disrespected” by the Seahawks’ contract offer re-sign him. (DJ Bien-Aime)
- Jets’ new TE C.J. Uzomah‘s three-year, $24 million deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and his $3 million salary is guaranteed in 2022, $7 million of his $8 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed, while his $8 million salary in 2024 is non-guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jets S Jordan Whitehead‘s two-year, $14.5 million contract includes a $5.965 million signing bonus, his $1.035 million salary in 2022 is fully guaranteed, can earn $14,706 in per-game roster bonuses in 2022 and $29,412 in per-game roster bonuses in 2023. (Doug Kyed)
- Jets OLB Jacob Martin‘s three-year deal includes a $3.465 million signing bonus and his $1.035 million in 2022 is guaranteed and $1 million of his $4.25 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed. He can earn $29,412 in per-game roster bonuses in 2022, a $44,118 active roster bonus in 2024, a $1.5 million sacks incentives in 2024, and can earn a $1.5 million base-salary escalator for sacks in 2024 (Aaron Wilson)
Patriots
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, the Patriots are monitoring a few wide receivers who range from the “higher-end” category to players who could contribute as return specialists.
- Giardi adds that New England remains “engaged” with OT Trent Brown despite his visit to the Seahawks.
