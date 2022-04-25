AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Zach Wilson, Patriots

Bills

North Carolina OL Josh Ezeudu had a top 30 visit with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson did not have a great rookie season by any measure, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says at one point there was some real concern within the building as Wilson had a hard time running the offense even in practice. But after a short break due to a knee injury, Wilson showed some baby steps in progress to close the season, and that was enough to apparently get the Jets all the way back on board with their No. 2 pick.

“I 100 percent see greatness. I see a young quarterback that really went through the wringer to start the year, and what was most encouraging about Zach was when he came back, he maybe had one turnover over the last six games,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said. “He was taking care of the football; he was playing within the scheme. You really saw him take a step within the season after going through a lot of adversity early, getting injured, coming back and not having our top two receivers in Corey [Davis] and Elijah [Moore] and playing with a lot of backups at the skill position but still executing the offense at a high level. And so, seeing that, seeing his resiliency and his perseverance through that and keeping it all together — it gives you a lot of hope.”

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes says not to rule out the Jets from taking Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson at No. 4 overall, even if some of the other popular names they’ve been connected to are on the board.

Patriots

North Carolina OL Josh Ezeudu had a top 30 visit with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline)