AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Zach Wilson, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team is taking CB Tre’Davious White‘s injury “one day at a time.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson spoke for the rest of the receivers and most of the offense when he was furious about their performance in the Week 11 loss to the Patriots.

“This s— is not OK. Straight up,” he said via the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “This is not OK. How many total yards we have? That s— is not going to fly.”

Accountability is the main theme around the team right now, with Wilson calling for more of it and Jets QB Zach Wilson appearing to shirk it in public comments to the media and, per reports, in his attitude in the locker room. Jets HC Robert Saleh agreed with his rookie receiver.

Garrett Wilson said. “This is unacceptable. Nobody wants to feel like this, but that’s not enough. You’ve gotta do something about it. Hopefully this is a wake-up for some people in the facility to get on our details.” “Things that we see and don’t call out, it’s just gotta start getting called out,”said. “This is unacceptable. Nobody wants to feel like this, but that’s not enough. You’ve gotta do something about it. Hopefully this is a wake-up for some people in the facility to get on our details.”

SNY’s Connor Hughes writes there’s been a feeling around the team that the Jets have coddled their young quarterback, and the team’s winning record has covered up some issues with Wilson not playing well. That’s why Saleh had to open the door to making a change to either veteran QB Joe Flacco or QB Mike White .

or QB . Hughes still thinks there’s a better than 50 percent chance Wilson is the starter in Week 12 against the Bears. But the leash he has for poor play is considerably shorter than it was a week ago.

Saleh complimented Zach Wilson ‘s competitive spirit and said he didn’t think he was trying to shirk accountability following the loss to the Patriots: “I do think he’s the ultimate competitor. He wants to win as much as anybody. It means so much to him. Can he be better in front of you guys? Yes, of course, he can. But I don’t think it’s indicative of how he feels.” (Rosenblatt)

‘s competitive spirit and said he didn’t think he was trying to shirk accountability following the loss to the Patriots: “I do think he’s the ultimate competitor. He wants to win as much as anybody. It means so much to him. Can he be better in front of you guys? Yes, of course, he can. But I don’t think it’s indicative of how he feels.” (Rosenblatt) Jets WR Corey Davis is day-to-day with a knee injury. Saleh said the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play this week. (Brian Costello)

is day-to-day with a knee injury. Saleh said the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play this week. (Brian Costello) Saleh said he is not considering replacing OC Mike LaFleur as the team’s play caller. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

PFF’s Brad Spielberger highlights Patriots CB Jonathan Jones as a candidate to be extended in the coming weeks. Jones is getting older for a defensive back but has excelled this season for New England.

as a candidate to be extended in the coming weeks. Jones is getting older for a defensive back but has excelled this season for New England. Spielberger projects a two-year, $16 million deal with $10 million in guarantees, with the Patriots also making CB Jalen Mills a cap casualty this offseason and essentially paying Jones what they’re scheduled to pay Mills.

a cap casualty this offseason and essentially paying Jones what they’re scheduled to pay Mills. There is a chance Patriots OL David Andrews is able to return late in the season or potentially in the playoffs and that his thigh injury is not season-ending as was initially believed. (Ian Rapoport)

is able to return late in the season or potentially in the playoffs and that his thigh injury is not season-ending as was initially believed. (Ian Rapoport) The Patriots hosted DE Jashon Cornell and DE Austin Edwards for workouts. (Mike Reiss)

and DE for workouts. (Mike Reiss) An anonymous AFC executive on the Patriots’ strong defense: “I think (Bill) Belichick really knows how to play against young QBs at this point. Regardless, they’re probably one of the best D’s in the league.” (Doug Kyed)