AFC Notes: Bills, Jordan Poyer, Jets, Devin McCourty, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Jordan Poyer enters free agency as one of the top safeties on the market but noted that he would like to sign somewhere where half of his money won’t be taken in taxes.

“For right now, I definitely want to keep playing,” Poyer said on his podcast. “I’m excited. I’m going to enjoy this process. Not really sure what to expect. I do know I’m a ball player, so whatever team does get J-Po, I believe they’re going to be better. So, I’m excited for what’s to come. If that’s Buffalo, I’ve been out there six years and know what to do. If not, that’s just part of the business. A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh, if it wasn’t Buffalo, where would you go?’ I kind of ponder the question every once in a while. . . . I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money. It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘You’re already making X amount of money.’ Taxes play a big part in all of our lives. . . . If it wasn’t Buffalo, it’d be nice to be warm. It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so, every other week at least.”

“I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Poyer added. “I’d be happy to have an opportunity to play anywhere. I’ve been playing for 10 years. I know how to play this game. I know how to prepare for this game. This offseason already has started off great, getting my body right. I feel really good right now. And I’m excited about the next opportunity. I don’t know how it’s going to play out or how it’s going to work out. What’s going to make sense is going to make sense.”

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic notes that RB Nyheim Hines could be a cap casualty for the Bills, as he made his presence known on the team but it may not equate to his $4.79 million cap hit.

Jets

Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic thinks that WR Corey Davis is the easiest cap cut for the Jets this offseason, but adds that he will likely be grabbed up quickly by another team in a wide receiver market that is relatively weak this offseason.

Patriots

Patriots S Devin McCourty said during his recent appearance on the NFL Network that QB Mac Jones is the future of the organization.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” McCourty said. “I think he’s the future of New England. Any doubts, I think you’re wrong if you don’t think that. He’s in that building right now doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys; that’s what he wants. He wants to be that quarterback.”

McCourty also spoke about WR Matthew Slater attempting to recruit him to return to the Patriots for another season.

“I question our friendship, for one,” McCourty joked, via NESN.com. “Because we were supposed to both be deciding. And he texts me and goes, ‘Hey, I just talked to Bill (Belichick). I’m going back. Don’t make me do this alone.’ When did you decide to go back? I thought you would text me. And then now, he goes on CBS up in New England with Steve Burton, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you want Devin to come back?’ He goes, ‘Where’s the camera? … Dev, I’m back. Let’s go. Come back.’ So I wouldn’t call it a great friendship. He’s kind of putting me on the spot right here. But no, Slate’s, other than (twin brother Jason McCourty), that’s my guy. So it’s definitely cool to see him going back.”