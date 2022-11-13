AFC Notes: Bills, Josh Allen, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills consulted their doctors and other arm specialists and have some assurance that QB Josh Allen won’t be at any additional risk of reinjury to his elbow.

Allen after his interception to Vikings CB Patrick Peterson cost the team the game: "Losing sucks. Sucks this way even worse. Horrendous second half. I've got to be better." (Joe Buscaglia)

Bills WR Stefon Diggs on the team going through back-to-back losses: "Von (Miller) always says don't blink and I feel like we might be blinking a bit." (Mike Giardi)

on the team going through back-to-back losses: “Von (Miller) always says don’t blink and I feel like we might be blinking a bit.” (Mike Giardi) Diggs remains supportive of Allen after the loss: “Our QB gives a lot of effort…he gonna hate it for 24 hours but I got his back. I’ll take the good with the bad any day. My QB is a winner.” (Giardi)

Bills HC Sean McDermott: “It makes it awfully hard to win a football game when you turn the ball over four times.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on QB Tua Tagovailoa : “Just like Geno Smith said — a lot of people wrote Tua off but he ain’t write back.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Tagovailoa had high praise for his offensive line: "Those guys protected their (butts) off. My jersey was so clean." (Joe Schad)

Patriots

Patriots OLB Matt Judon has 11.5 sacks and leads the NFL at about the halfway mark of the 2022 season. He did the same thing last year and started hot with eight sacks in the first eight games before tailing off to end the year. His goal is to avoid that and finish as strong as he started.

“The way he just approaches each and every day is different than it was last year,” Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Not saying last year was bad. But when you talk about just a great professional, and also a guy who is always helping the younger guys — he’s always trying to bring guys along with him, whether it’s extra conditioning, extra film; so just his approach to the process has been different. It’s been very impactful for him and the team.”