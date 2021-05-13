AFC Notes: Bills, Patriots, James White

Bills According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bills view first-round DE Gregory Rousseau as a versatile edge rusher who can move inside on passing downs. He’s not as big as Ravens DL Calais Campbell but Buffalo thinks he could do similar things.

Patriots

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says his sense is a potential trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo never got close between the Patriots and 49ers. He notes he didn’t think the 49ers were overly eager to trade Garoppolo.

to make his debut. Howe explains New England probably won’t want to throw Jones out for his first start against the Saints or Buccaneers in Week 3 or Week 4. The Texans in Week 5 are a much cushier opponent as are the next several games, so if starting QB Cam Newton struggles to start the season, that could be the window for Jones to take over.

James White

Patriots RB James White said it was “only right” to re-sign with New England this offseason to a one-year extension.

“Very familiar with everybody,” Whitem. “They always put me in position to succeed. And being back around these guys in the locker room, we have a great group of guys who have helped me shape the player and the person who I am today, the coaches and the players. So it was only right to come back and compete. Last year we didn’t do our best so it’s going to be fun to come out here and see how excited everybody is to get back out there and compete.”

White called free agency a “different experience” this offseason and reiterated that he wants to help the Patriots rebound in 2021.

“It’s definitely a different experience,” White said. “Obviously with COVID and everything it’s a little bit different with that and the salary cap and all that. But it’s good to be back, be with familiar faces and guys that I know and get back in the locker room with these guys and bounce back and be better than what we did last year.”

Regarding his time on the market, White indicated that some teams showed interest in him but New England was always “in the mix.”

“Free agency is really strange, honestly. Day to day everything kind of changes a little bit. Some days a team may have interest, some days they may not. The next day they might have interest. It’s a little different than you can ever imagine. It’s a lot of worrying what’s going to be next and where you are going to be at next. But obviously the Patriots were in the mix the whole time. It’s good to be back, back with these guys and find a way to improve. It starts now.”

White pointed out that his teammates are “chomping at the bit” to get back to the Patriots’ winning ways.

“I think you are always excited about. I think everyone is probably extra excited because obviously we didn’t perform our best last year,” White said. “Everybody is excited, chomping at the bit to get back out there and just be better. Compete in practice. Compete in games. Make each other better. It’s all about improvement.”