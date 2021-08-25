AFC Notes: Bills Stadium, Broncos, Raiders

Bills

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he wants to keep the Bills in Buffalo, albeit in a new stadium.

“You’ve got to think long-term here,” Goodell said, via ESPN. “This has been going on for decades, and it’s time to get a new stadium done that we can make sure the Bills are here and successful for many, many decades going forward. We’re focused on keeping the Bills [in Buffalo] in a new stadium in a public, private partnership. That’s what this is all about and that’s where we’re focusing.”

Goodell has said that he has often discussed renovations to the Bills’ stadium, but it was known that those renovations would always be a temporary fix and that a new stadium would be needed in due time.

“We’re certainly beyond that,” he said. “I think a new stadium is what’s needed. I think it’s going to require a public, private partnership. I think the Bills, the community and the NFL are all going to have to come together and do that in a smart way.”