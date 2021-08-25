AFC Notes: Bills Stadium, Broncos, Raiders

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Broncos

  • Broncos HC Vic Fangio said TE Noah Fant sustained a “leg issueā€¯ in Tuesday’s practice but it doesn’t appear to be serious. (James Palmer)

Raiders

  • Raiders HC Jon Gruden said LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle) and LB Javin White (knee) are expected to be out “for a while.” (Vic Tafur)
  • Gruden added that Morrow is anticipated to miss more time than White. 
  • Gruden said second-year CB Amik Robertson has been “pretty good” this preseason and appears more comfortable in the outside role. (Vic Tafur)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply