AFC Notes: Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia cites Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds ‘ improvement and age (25) as reasons he thinks Buffalo will prioritize getting an extension done with him at perhaps the expense of other players. They already have LB Matt Milano on a second contract but Buscaglia points out they can afford that if they go younger and cheaper at safety.

‘ improvement and age (25) as reasons he thinks Buffalo will prioritize getting an extension done with him at perhaps the expense of other players. They already have LB on a second contract but Buscaglia points out they can afford that if they go younger and cheaper at safety. He adds that while a reunion is not out of the question between the Bills and S Jordan Poyer , he’s expected to test free agency in March and could find more money than Buffalo can afford to pay.

, he’s expected to test free agency in March and could find more money than Buffalo can afford to pay. Buscaglia mentions Bills DT Jordan Phillips ‘ injury history should make it easier for Buffalo to re-sign him. When healthy, Phillips has been an impact rotational player for the team.

‘ injury history should make it easier for Buffalo to re-sign him. When healthy, Phillips has been an impact rotational player for the team. He also thinks the team will try to bring back restricted free agent CB Dane Jackson but won’t break the bank, as he would likely be a reserve. Buscaglia mentions the possibility of a shorter extension for Jackson instead of the RFA tender.

but won’t break the bank, as he would likely be a reserve. Buscaglia mentions the possibility of a shorter extension for Jackson instead of the RFA tender. Other free agents Buscaglia mentions as players the Bills would like back include QB Case Keenum and OL Ike Boettger .

and OL . Buscaglia adds if the price is right, the Bills would also like to re-sign DE Shaq Lawson and RB Devin Singletary.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s heard the sentiment that he should retire after suffering multiple concussions this season. But he says he’s making the decision to move forward and continue to play while well aware of the risks.

“I hear people telling people that are in my close circle, like, ‘hey, like, you should retire. Hey, you should do this.’ And I feel like I’ve heard it all,” Tagovailoa said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Matt Harmon, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “But I think I’ve had all the information that I need to move forward with the decision that I made with me and my wife and my family, and understanding that you’re playing this sport, understanding and knowing the precautions, that these things can happen. It’s football. It’s a physical sport. So I would say that’s probably the most asked question is about the concussions.”

Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson said he is “always optimistic” about landing a “difference maker” at quarterback and feels new OC Nathaniel Hackett provides a lot of potential for their offense. (Brian Costello)

said he is “always optimistic” about landing a “difference maker” at quarterback and feels new OC provides a lot of potential for their offense. (Brian Costello) Johnson stressed the importance of finding a quarterback and also wants them to build a balanced offense: “That’s an issue. That’s the issue right now. The issue is quarterback performance and also running the ball. We have to have a balanced offense.” (Brian Costello)

Johnson said Hackett is a very good communicator with players: “He’s going to be great. He’s very good with players. He can talk to players and they trust him. He’s a straight talker and he’ll tell you the truth.” (Brian Costello)

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets requested permission to interview Lions’ assistant WR coach Seth Ryan for their WR coaching job

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Saints were the only team to put an offer on the table to the Raiders for QB Derek Carr, though the Jets also inquired. The expectation is that the Raiders will cut Carr this week before his guarantees are due.