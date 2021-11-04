AFC Notes: Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders said this could be his final season in the NFL if Buffalo wins the Super Bowl: “I don’t know, we’ll see. If we win it all? Heck yeah.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Jets

For as awesome as it was to see a quarterback playing well for the Jets, the fact that unheralded backup QB Mike White looked far better than No. 2 overall QB Zach Wilson almost raises more questions than answers about New York’s quarterback situation. Still, Jets GM Joe Douglas defended Wilson, including what he put out on tape the first seven weeks of the season, and says they are still optimistic about his future.

“You see the playmaking ability that Zach brings,” Douglas said via the Athletic’s Connor Hughes. “A defense has to defend every single blade of grass when they’re going against Zach and his arm. He can reach anywhere on the field. Some of the throws he makes? He can make every throw. It’s great to see his playmaking ability, and it’s going to be great to see him continue to develop in this offense.”

Patriots

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry said he wasn’t focused on the trade deadline.

“I wasn’t worried about anything trade-wise,” Harry said, via Patriots Wire. “Like I said, my focus is on doing whatever I can to help this team win and that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore said he was unhappy with how the Patriots handled his injury: “I wasn’t ready at the beginning of training camp, to be completely honest with you… I just didn’t like how they handled the situation with my injury. A lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with.” (Phil Perry)

said he was unhappy with how the Patriots handled his injury: “I wasn’t ready at the beginning of training camp, to be completely honest with you… I just didn’t like how they handled the situation with my injury. A lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with.” (Phil Perry) Gilmore added he and New England couldn’t agree on a contract resolution: “We had a conversation, and it was better for the both of us to go in opposite directions.” (Jeff Howe)

Gilmore mentioned he accepted his fate when Patriots HC Bill Belichick gave him the news: “I was OK with it. It’s a business.” (Howe)