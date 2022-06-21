AFC Notes: Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Ravens

Bills

Bills DE A.J. Epenesa is progressing along with Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham on Buffalo’s young defensive line.

“We’re like ‘The Three Musketeers.’ All three of us we’re like best friends. We hang out all the time and you’ll see us at practice, we’re bouncing ideas off each other,” Epenesa said, via video conference. “We’ve got to believe in ourselves and we’ve got the confidence in ourselves. All three of us are putting in a lot of work. We’re excited to put pads on [at training camp] and show people what we can do.”

Jets



Former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke about the Jets and how QB Zach Wilson should attempt to build more chemistry with his team in order to be comfortable in his second season with the team.

“The one thing I would say about Zach Wilson, just watching from afar and being in the situation of being a quarterback, especially in New York, but being a young guy that’s trying to figure out what he’s doing in this league, is he has to be himself,” Fitzpatrick said, via the New York Post. “I know he has a lot of different people in his ear. He’s got different quarterback coaches flying in and I’m sure life coaches and agents, and my biggest advice to him would be, go out to dinner, have a beer with your linemen, and be yourself. Don’t try to be what everybody else thinks the starting quarterback in the NFL should be. And I think that’ll help him relax and have a much better year.”

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bengals were hoping that TE C.J. Uzomah would reverse his decision and return to Cincinnati even after agreeing to terms with the Jets. However, Garafolo says that Uzomah was set on signing with the Jets and playing in the New York market.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said OT Ja’Wuan James has been doing well in his return from a torn Achilles and they plan on progressing him to power blocking drills in training camp.

“He’s been doing good. I haven’t really noticed the Achilles. We haven’t done any power blocking, and he hasn’t had to move anybody off the ball yet, so, obviously, that comes in training camp when the pads come on, but he’s moving really well. He looks good. He’s in great shape. I feel great about him,” said Harbaugh, via RavensWire.