AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Tom Telesco, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins said he plans on joining QB Bo Nix for workouts this summer outside of the team facility.

“Before camp, I know Bo is doing something for us,” Dobbins said, via BroncosWire. “We’re going to all get together, and it’s going to be good. It’s going to be great. Hopefully, we build a relationship, too.”

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi thinks Nix hosting teammates will help him grow as a leader.

“It helps, it always helps, especially a young quarterback, to kind of be in charge of those sessions,” Lombardi said. “It helps him grow as a leader. The more those guys can throw, the more they can learn each other’s body language, and the quarterbacks can learn to throw to the different receivers because each guy’s a little bit different. And I think it helps with bonding a lot. Those guys get out there, they get a couple hours work in the morning, then they go play golf and do whatever they do. It certainly helps with team bonding and chemistry and cohesion.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton reflected on how Drew Brees would bring players in during his time with the Saints.

“I think most teams do it,” Payton said. “Drew [Brees] would have them come to San Diego. These guys will go work out for three days. I think it’s just spending time together, and I don’t think it’s unusual. That is their time.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew said he’s learned a lot from how QB Patrick Mahomes prepares himself and gets ready to compete.

“Seeing how he prepares, I think that’s one of the things that I really wanted to come here and see – how he prepares, not only in the building but how he gets his body right?” Minshew said, via Chiefs Wire. “How does he train? I think he does everything at the elite, like the highest level. And there’s just so much to take from that.”

Raiders

The Broncos took QB Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in last year’s draft, and he had a successful rookie year where he led a franchise rebound. Former Raiders GM Tom Telesco said Nix was certainly a possibility for them had he fallen one pick later when it was the Raiders’ choice.

“Now, looking back, if I knew I only had one year there, maybe that would have been different, I don’t know,” Telesco said, via the Check the Mic podcast. “If they were there … Bo Nix, his background of work, his durability, his movement skills — that one was interesting, and he’s gone to the perfect team. That would have been a good possibility [at pick No. 13].”