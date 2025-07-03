AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Tyree Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix is coming off a strong rookie campaign, which resulted in 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix’s college teammate from Oregon, Cardinals DE Jordan Burch, said the quarterback is like “another coach” on the field.

“He’s like another coach,” Burch said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “[He’s] serious all the time, great leader … I wasn’t surprised at all by anything he did last year. Just the way he carries himself, if he gets a chance, he’ll do whatever it takes to make the most of it for everybody.”

Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson is another former teammate of Nix at Oregon and is also Nix’s adopted brother. He says he always knew the quarterback would be successful in the NFL.

“I’ve seen it since I was adopted, since I’ve known him,” Johnson said. “He prepared like he was in the league long before he was in the league. He will prepare like he’s in the Super Bowl every week, he will always look at how he plays and look at what defenses will do against him. He’s not afraid — he never will be — to look at what he needs to do even if it’s uncomfortable. Those kinds of people succeed, you know?”

Broncos HC Sean Payton said Nix’s running ability was something that surprised his coaching staff.

“I always enjoy this part of it … you see different looks based on who you play from an opponent standpoint,” Payton said. “One of his traits that I think serves him well is his feet. He can move. It’s not always a clean pocket. I think when it gets a little muddy, he makes good decisions. He doesn’t hold onto the ball. … We anticipate that to be the same.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs have a starting spot open at left guard between Mike Caliendo and Kingsley Suamataia. Caliendo praised Suamataia’s work ethic and outlined their bond together.

“He’s been awesome,” Caliendo said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “He’s been really focused on, like, perfecting his craft, and it’s been fun to watch him get in there at guard and really do a great job. And it’s fun helping him out, and he’s helping me out at the same time. So it’s been good.”

After G Joe Thuney was traded to Chicago due to salary cap constraints, Caliendo reflected on their relationship and stepping up in his absence.

“Yeah, he meant a lot to me. He taught me so much and took me from the player I was coming out of Western Michigan to being able to start in an NFL game. He was a great, incredible leader. I know that guys are stepping up already, trying to fill his role as a leader. I think the more leaders we have in our room, the better.”

Raiders

The Raiders used the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 draft on DE Tyree Wilson, who has shown flashes but hasn’t quite lived up to his draft status thus far. Heading into his third year, Wilson knows the significance of the upcoming season and spoke on what he’s worked on to maximize his potential.

“Man, this is the biggest year,” Wilson said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “I feel like it’s no pressure, it’s just feel like I got my feet under me. My teammates are counting on me and the team’s counting on me. So, yeah, that’s a big year.”

“Just being versatile. Last year you saw me outside, inside and just really try to make my game more efficient inside working more edge moves, counter moves, and not just be a power guy, which I always had in my bag.”